Viaero Wireless, one of U.S.' largest regional carriers, selects Ericsson to upgrade network equipment

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 20, 2021

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viaero Wireless, a regional telecommunications company that has served parts of the Midwest and western U.S. for more than 30 years, has selected Ericsson to replace and upgrade its existing LTE equipment to end-to-end 5G-ready products and solutions. With this modernization, Viaero will be able to offer upgraded mobility and broadband services, which will result in an improved customer experience for their subscribers.

"We needed a partner that could step up and provide a turn-key solution," said Frank DiRico, CEO and Founder of Viaero. "The key to our success is providing the best possible service to our customers. In addition to Ericsson's industry-leading products and solutions, we felt that Ericsson had the best team to make this project successful when looking at different technology options."

Headquartered in Fort Morgan, Colorado, Viaero is one of the largest regional carriers in the country, covering parts of Colorado, Nebraska, Wyoming, and Kansas. Under the agreement, Ericsson will replace existing core, radio access network (RAN), microwave and router equipment across more than 900 LTE sites in Viaero's network.

Ericsson will provide its industry-leading cloud-native core https://www.ericsson.com/en/core-network/5g-core/demos, as well its innovative best-in-class RAN portfolio, microwave, and transport solutions. This robust portfolio of products and solutions will allow Viaero to expand its connectivity footprint, reach more customers, and continue delivering high-speed internet to rural America.

"With their large footprint across the heart of the U.S., Viaero recognized the need for reliable 5G-ready networks to bring connectivity and digitization to businesses and consumers," said Niklas Heuveldop, President and Head of Ericsson North America. "We're proud they've chosen Ericsson for this important work that will help bridge the digital divide and bring fast, reliable broadband service for all."

As a trusted partner to all of the major service providers and many regional carriers across the country, Ericsson is committed to supporting the market through the most advanced technology and services.

NOTES TO EDITORS
Ericsson 5G
Ericsson RAN
Ericsson Radio System (portfolio)
Ericsson Mobile Transport
Ericsson Cloud Packet Core
Ericsson Cloud IMS
Ericsson MINI-LINK
Ericsson Router 6000

For media kits, backgrounders and high-resolution photos, please visit www.ericsson.com/press

FOLLOW US:
www.twitter.com/ericsson
www.facebook.com/ericsson
www.linkedin.com/company/ericsson
www.youtube.com/ericsson
Subscribe to Ericsson press releases here.

www.viaero.com
https://www.facebook.com/viaero
https://twitter.com/viaero
https://www.linkedin.com/company/viaero-wireless
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBzh0jSFvqPhk5eQtJDR5Ag

MORE INFORMATION AT:
News Center

MEDIA RELATIONS:
Jannie Tong for Ericsson
[email protected]
+1 214-415-0815

Lori Searls for Viaero Wireless
Director of Marketing
[email protected]

ABOUT ERICSSON
Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

ABOUT VIAERO WIRELESS
We believe small communities deserve the same dependable cellular and internet services that city dwellers enjoy. We have been connecting communities in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming for 30 years. We provide broadband internet and wireless services to help keep families, businesses, and classrooms connected. Based in Fort Morgan, Colorado, we hire locally across the markets we serve. We are honored to be a preferred provider of communication services. www.viaero.com

favicon.png?sn=CL10454&sd=2021-09-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viaero-wireless-one-of-us-largest-regional-carriers-selects-ericsson-to-upgrade-network-equipment-301379252.html

SOURCE Ericsson

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL10454&Transmission_Id=202109200800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL10454&DateId=20210920
