Cablenet Monetizes Fast Growing Mobile Business with Oracle

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Cloud native converged charging, policy and billing foundation helps Cypriot service provider accelerate new market offerings and better serve customers

PR Newswire

NICOSIA, Cyprus and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2021

NICOSIA, Cyprus and AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cablenet Communication Systems Ltd, a Cyprus-based communications service provider, leverages Oracle Communications converged charging, policy and billing solutions to quickly monetize new and existing products and deliver a better customer experience.

Oracle_Logo.jpg

"We needed a best-in-class solution that could scale with our rapidly growing mobile business and new product development, and deliver an unmatched experience to our customers," said Yiannos Michaelides, Chief Information Officer at Cablenet. "Oracle Billing and Revenue Management with converged charging and policies meet all of these needs in a single, best-in-class platform. Because the platform is cloud native, we can better control deployment costs and enable continuous upgrades without disruption. The open architecture of Billing and Revenue Management also allows us to integrate other solutions without limitations as our business models and requirements evolve."

Cablenet's mobile business has grown fivefold in the last year and is expected to grow eightfold in the next three years. This momentum requires a highly scalable, cloud-enabled platform to support its rapidly growing customer base and the upcoming 5G rollout.

As part of its investment in next-generation networking and IT technology, Cablenet recently implemented Oracle Communications Billing and Revenue Management along with Oracle Converged Charging and Oracle Policy Management. Critical to Oracle's selection was finding a partner that could manage both billing and charging in a single platform to help customers use voice services and download content with real-time account balance information.

"As CSPs invest in the networks of tomorrow, they need cloud native, complete solutions that power real-time customer experiences and quick time to market for innovative new products," said Jason Rutherford, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Communications, Applications. "Oracle's integrated billing, converged charging, and policy solution is providing the flexible, open platform Cablenet needs to support its exponential growth and move to 5G."

The implementation of the Oracle solution was completed by INTRASOFT International SA, a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork and a global technology solutions, products and services group with a specialized telecommunications practice. Alexandros Manos, managing director at INTRASOFT International, said, "This is an important milestone for our collaboration with Oracle and we are delighted to lead the technical implementation of these innovative Oracle solutions at Cablenet."

To learn more about Oracle Communications industry solutions, visit: Oracle Communications LinkedIn, or join the conversation at Twitter @OracleComms.

About Oracle Communications
Oracle Communications provides integrated communications and cloud solutions for Service Providers and Enterprises to accelerate their digital transformation journey in a communications-driven world from network evolution to digital business to customer experience. www.oracle.com/communications

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

favicon.png?sn=SF10348&sd=2021-09-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cablenet-monetizes-fast-growing-mobile-business-with-oracle-301379823.html

SOURCE Oracle

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF10348&Transmission_Id=202109200800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF10348&DateId=20210920
