Emmes Standardizes on Veeva Development Cloud to Streamline Product Development

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Global CRO builds technology foundation to drive scalability, efficiency, and compliance

PR Newswire

ROCKVILLE, Md. and PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md. and PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Emmes is standardizing on Veeva Development Cloud applications across functional areas to enable greater speed and compliance. The company will use applications in Vault Clinical, Vault Quality, and Vault Safety suites to establish a technology foundation for delivering clinical research and pharmacovigilance services to its global customers.

emmes_lockup_rgb.jpg

"Our strategic partnership with Veeva empowers us to streamline how we work, improve visibility and oversight, and run faster, more cost-effective research programs," said Dr. Christine Dingivan, chief executive officer at Emmes. "Using agile and scalable cloud solutions is a strategic priority for Emmes since we are growing rapidly and expanding into new markets. Veeva Development Cloud will enhance collaboration with sponsors and sites and help us keep up with evolving regulatory requirements."

Building on its experience across more than 2,000 clinical trials, Emmes is making significant investments in people and technology to deliver focused offerings for biopharmaceutical and public sector clients. Adopting Veeva Development Cloud applications will enable them with real-time information on a single, connected platform to drive better cross-team visibility and execution.

"Emmes shares our vision of connected drug development and together, we're helping advance the industry toward better collaboration and speed across the product lifecycle," said Jim Reilly, vice president of Veeva Vault R&D. "Veeva Development Cloud eliminates system and process silos so companies can focus on innovation and accelerate the delivery of products to patients."

Emmes is standardizing on clinical applications Vault CTMS, Vault eTMF, Vault Study Start-up, and Vault Payments, quality applications Vault QMS and Vault QualityDocs, and safety application Vault Safety. Looking ahead, the company plans to add Vault Training, Vault SafetyDocs, and regulatory applications Vault Submissions, Vault Submissions Publishing, and Vault Submissions Archive.

Learn more about Veeva Development Cloud at the upcoming Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Connect, October 14, 2021. The online event is open to life sciences industry professionals. Register and stay up to date on program details at veeva.com/Summit.

Additional Information
For more on Veeva Development Cloud, visit: veeva.com/DevelopmentCloud
Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems
Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems

About Emmes
Founded in 1977, Emmes is a global, full-service clinical research organization dedicated to excellence in supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. The company's clients include numerous agencies and institutes of the U.S. federal government and a wide range of biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies throughout the world. To learn more about how our research is making a positive impact on human health, go to the Emmes website at www.emmes.com.

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,100 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2021. This is available on the company's website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

Contact:




Deivis Mercado

Dana Dever

Veeva Systems

Emmes

925-226-8821

301-252-1161

[email protected]

[email protected]

Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF11479&sd=2021-09-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emmes-standardizes-on-veeva-development-cloud-to-streamline-product-development-301379967.html

SOURCE Veeva Systems

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF11479&Transmission_Id=202109200703PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF11479&DateId=20210920
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

