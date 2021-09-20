Logo
National Football League and Extreme Networks Extend Partnership Through 2024

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Extreme Powers Superior Wi-Fi and Provides Actionable Insights to Simplify Venue Management and Improve Fan Experience

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced it has extended its partnership with the National Football League (NFL) and will remain the Official Wi-Fi Network Solutions Provider and Official Wi-Fi Analytics Provider of the NFL through 2024, adding new Wi-Fi 6 deployments with the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, and Seattle Seahawks. As a result, the NFL will be able to provide next-generation in-stadium fan experiences while gathering and leveraging real-time analytics that will help to drive better decisions around both business and venue operations, such as redirecting the flow of foot traffic based on device density or repositioning staff based on current demands.

ExtremeWireless™ access points and/or ExtremeAnalytics™ software are currently deployed across 24 NFL stadiums, supporting 25 teams. Through the extended partnership, Extreme will begin working with an additional five NFL stadiums and six teams. Extreme's solutions have also supported every Super Bowl since Super Bowl XLVIII and ExtremeAnalytics will be in use at SoFi Stadium during Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.

Key Facts

  • Next-Generation Connectivity for Ravens, Packers, Patriots, and Seahawks: Extreme recently completed network deployments for the Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, and Seattle Seahawks, upgrading each stadium with a high-density Wi-Fi 6 network as well as simplified Wi-Fi network management solutions. The Wi-Fi network upgrades in all four stadiums will power faster wireless speeds and lower latency than previous generations of Wi-Fi, giving fans the highest quality connection and improving fan-facing technology including stadium apps, mobile ticketing, and cash-free payments. Additionally, IT and network management staff will have greater visibility into the Wi-Fi network performance and devices as well as greater control over optimization.
  • Real-Time, Actionable Analytics Across the League: ExtremeAnalytics is deployed at 29 of the 30 NFL stadiums. The extensive use of ExtremeAnalytics across the league enables the NFL to benchmark Wi-Fi network data from team to team and understand common trends, activities, and usage patterns. Extreme is rolling out next-generation analytics capabilities to the NFL this season, providing IT teams with richer data sets and insights around app performance and usage, dwell time, and location-based services. Operations teams can also use this data for more efficient venue management such as identifying stadium bottlenecks or popular lounge areas, and event management teams can gain insights into fan activity to better customize experiences and pinpoint sponsorship opportunities.
  • Enhanced Fan Experiences: Extreme's Wi-Fi solutions deliver high-speed wireless connectivity optimized for high-density venue environments and bandwidth-hungry applications and devices used by both stadium personnel and fans, such as social media apps and mobile card readers. ExtremeWireless Wi-Fi 6 access points also support increased network efficiency by enabling network traffic optimization and prioritization, allowing IT teams across the league to ensure mission-critical applications have the bandwidth necessary to deliver a seamless game day experience.
  • Powerful Solutions for High-Density Environments: In addition to NFL stadiums, Extreme's networking solutions are deployed in professional sports stadiums around the world. Extreme also supports more than 17,000 schools and 4,500 college campuses worldwide, powering digital education initiatives and enabling competitive esports programs.

Executive Perspectives

Michelle McKenna, Chief Information Officer, National Football League
"Fan expectations and demands for technology-driven experiences are evolving, and it's our job to fulfill those expectations every game day. We do that by providing great Wi-Fi connectivity, leveraging insightful analytics to improve business operations, and creating a simple and effective way for our team to manage the network within a single dashboard. Our partnership with Extreme allows us to stay ahead of the curve, providing every team in the NFL with a resource for leading stadium Wi-Fi network technology. We're extending our relationship with Extreme because we want to continue working with a partner that is equally invested in creating a superior fan experience every single week."

Norman Rice, Chief Operating Officer, Extreme Networks
"Stadium environments require high-density, powerful Wi-Fi networks that can be adjusted and scaled depending on the needs of each event, and these are environments where Extreme excels. With the right network technology and analytics in place, the NFL can continue to make data-driven decisions that advance the game and keep fans engaged. Network analytics are the currency driving innovative new services like real-time sports betting and mobile concessions. We're proud to extend our long-standing partnership with the NFL, continuing to work together to make technology an integral part of the game both on and off the field."

Additional Insights and Resources

About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeWireless, ExtremeAnalytics, and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

Extreme_Networks_And_NFL_Extend_Partnership.jpg

Extreme_Networks_NFL_Teams_Wi_Fi_6.jpg

extreme_networks_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF11355&sd=2021-09-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-football-league-and-extreme-networks-extend-partnership-through-2024-301380308.html

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF11355&Transmission_Id=202109200705PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF11355&DateId=20210920
