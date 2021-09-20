Lipocine to Present at The Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that the Company will present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference. The conference will be held virtually. Presentation details are below.

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference September 27-30, 2021

Presentation time: September 30, 2021 starting at 1:20 p.m. EST

Webcast link: https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/lpcn/2081730

The webcast of this presentation will also be available on Lipocine's corporate website under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section or using the webcast link above. The webcast will be available on Lipocine's website for 90 days.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on metabolic and endocrine disorders using its proprietary drug delivery technologies. Lipocine's clinical development pipeline includes: TLANDO, LPCN 1144, TLANDO XR, LPCN 1148, LPCN 1107 and LPCN 1154. TLANDO, a novel oral prodrug of testosterone containing testosterone undecanoate, has received tentative approval from the FDA for conditions associated with a deficiency of endogenous testosterone, also known as hypogonadism, in adult males. LPCN 1144, an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone, recently completed a Phase 2 clinical study demonstrating the potential utility in the treatment of non-cirrhotic NASH. TLANDO XR, a novel oral prodrug of testosterone, originated and is being developed by Lipocine as a next-generation oral testosterone product with potential for once-daily dosing. In a phase 2 clinical evaluation when administered as once daily or twice daily TLANDO XR met the typical primary and secondary end points. LPCN 1148 is an oral prodrug of bioidentical testosterone targeted for the treatment of cirrhosis. LPCN 1107 is potentially the first oral hydroxyprogesterone caproate product candidate indicated for the prevention of recurrent preterm birth and has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA. LPCN 1154 is an oral neuro-steroid targeted for the treatment of post-partum depression. For more information, please visit www.lipocine.com.

