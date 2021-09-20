BioLife Solutions Appoints Joydeep Goswami, MBA, PhD to Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BioLife Solutions Appoints Joydeep Goswami, MBA, PhD to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer at Illumina

PR Newswire

BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 20, 2021

BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLFS) ("BioLife" or the "Company"), a leading developer and supplier of class-defining bioproduction products and services for cell and gene therapies and the broader biopharma market, today announced that Joydeep Goswami, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer at Illumina, will join its board of directors on October 1, 2021. In his role, he is responsible for driving planning, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions. Mr. Goswami replaces Andrew Hinson, who has retired from the board.

BioLife_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Mike Rice, BioLife Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are thrilled with the addition of Joydeep to our board of directors. He brings a wealth of relevant life sciences tools experience and domain expertise to our board. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to scale the business to create more shareholder value."

Mr. Goswami remarked, "It's my absolute pleasure to join the board of BioLife. I've known CEO Mike Rice, CFO Rod de Greef and CSO Aby J. Mathew, PhD, for fifteen years and have watched their execution in building BioLife into a premier and trusted brand and supplier of disruptive tools to the cell and gene therapy space."

Prior to Illumina, Mr. Goswami served as the President of Thermo Fisher Scientific's Clinical Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Oncology business unit, where he oversaw efforts that drove the adoption of NGS in clinical oncology, research and reproductive health. Goswami has held senior leadership roles across the pharma/biotech, diagnostics and research tool continuum, previously serving at companies such as Life Technologies and Invitrogen, in addition to Thermo Fisher Scientific. He has led teams across various functions, including sales, marketing, R&D and other support functions. Mr. Goswami served as President, Asia Pacific and Japan while at Thermo Fisher Scientific and created the Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine Business Unit at Invitrogen. Additionally, he spent five years at McKinsey, where he specialized in strategy for pharmaceutical, medical technology and technology companies.

Mr. Goswami holds his MS, PhD in Chemical Engineering, and MBA from MIT and a Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology.

Rice continued, "Our team members and board of directors would like to thank Andy Hinson for his many years of service to BioLife. His contributions in advising management on the cell and gene therapy space and customers' use of our products were invaluable."

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of cell and gene therapy bioproduction products and services. Our portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® freeze media and HypoThermosol® shipping and storage media, ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, Custom Biogenic Systems® high-capacity cryogenic freezers, Stirling Ultracold ULT freezers, and SciSafe biologic materials storage. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.savsu.com, www.custombiogenics.com, www.scisafe.com, www.stirlingultracold.com, www.sextonbio.com and follow BioLife on Twitter.

Contacts:

At the Company
Roderick de Greef
Chief Financial Officer
(425) 686-6002
[email protected]

Investors
LHA Investor Relations
Jody Cain
(310) 691-7100
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA11661&sd=2021-09-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/biolife-solutions-appoints-joydeep-goswami-mba-phd-to-board-of-directors-301379980.html

SOURCE BioLife Solutions, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA11661&Transmission_Id=202109200800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA11661&DateId=20210920
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment