McCormick & Company Announced as Global Compact LEAD

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC, Financial), a global leader in flavor, announced that it has officially been named a Global Compact LEAD company by the United Nations for its ongoing commitment to the UN Global Compact and its Ten Principles for responsible business. McCormick is one of a small group of companies in the world and the only U.S. headquartered food producer included on this prestigious list.

Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, said, "LEAD companies represent the highest level of engagement with the UN Global Compact. More than ever before, the world needs businesses of all sizes — like the ones announced as LEAD today — that continuously work to improve their sustainability performance and take action to build a better world."

"McCormick is truly honored to be named a Global Compact LEAD company and we understand the role we play in improving the lives of people, communities and the planet we all share. Sustainability is at the heart of our Purpose-Led Performance agenda and as a leader in this space, we are committed to the United Nations Global Compact Ten Principles. McCormick is focused on reducing our impact on the planet through driving clean revenue, adopting renewable energy, achieving 100% circular packaging and improving the livelihoods of the farmers that grow our iconic ingredients," said Lawrence E. Kurzius, Chairman, President and CEO of McCormick & Company.

To be eligible for LEAD, a company must:

Be a participant in at least two UN Global Compact Action Platforms to demonstrate its engagement with the UN Global Compact and commitment to defining and fostering leadership practices in line with the Ten Principles and the Global Goals. Submit or commit to submitting an Advanced Communication on Progress — an annual sustainability report detailing progress on implementing the Ten Principles.

McCormick has demonstrated its commitment to the UN Global Compact this year through Action Platforms on Climate Ambition and Decent Work in the Global Supply Chain. Each UN Global Compact Action Platform convenes business, Global Compact Local Networks, leading experts, civil society, Governments and UN partners to solve complex and interconnected issues and innovate around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. McCormick's Letter of Commitment and other related information is available in its Participant profile on the UN Global Compact website McCormick & Company | UN Global Compact.

Since joining the UN Global Compact, McCormick has been proud to be part of a global movement of sustainable companies and stakeholders. By adopting a principles-based approach to sustainability, McCormick is taking shared responsibility for building a better world.

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. As a Fortune 500 company with over $5 billion in annual sales across 160 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

