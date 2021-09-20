Logo
William Tien, CEO of Axis Technologies Group, Inc. Invited as Key Speaker at The World NFT & DEFI Summit in Dubai, UAE

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

TiENCHAT Participates as a Platinum Partner

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsHub NewsWire -- AXIS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (OTC: AXTG) ("AXTG" or the "Company"), a holding company that promotes decentralized finance businesses, and supports the development of blockchain and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, is proud to announce that the Company's CEO, William Tien, has been invited to be a key speaker at the upcoming World NFT & DeFi Summit and Awards show this upcoming September 22nd and 23rd located at the Hotel Meydan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In addition to speaking at the event, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, TiENCHAT, will participate as a Platinum Partner enabling TiENCHAT to showcase the mobile application and its myriad of features. TiENCHAT is a global social software that relies on blockchain technology to create a borderless global access in multilingual social networking + cross-border payments + digital currency transactions and is available for download for Android and Apple iOS devices.

The World NFT & DeFi Summit and Awards connects global NFT and DeFi Leaders and technology players in this space including emerging startups with global businesses, government authorities, IT leaders, tech entrepreneurs, investors and developers. The summit also features real world use cases, inspirational keynotes, panel discussions, tech-talks, blockchain exhibition, awards and recognition, marketing and branding, and an opportunity for networking on a global level. Visit https://www.worlddefisummit.com to learn more about the summit and the various speakers and companies that are sponsoring and presenting at the event.

"I am very honored to have been invited to participate at the upcoming NFT and DeFi summit in Dubai where I will be speaking about the development and state of the current NFT marketplace and participating in various discussion panels alongside some of the major movers in the blockchain and DeFI industry" commented Mr. Tien. "This is the latest event being hosted by Vostad who has been conducting global summits and conferences since 2013 on various topics like Fintech, Blockchain, Cyber Security, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and was also a co-host and event partners of the notable Japan Blockchain Conference," further commented Mr. Tien.

About Axis Technologies Group, Inc.
Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCPINK:AXTG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on the promotion, development, management and marketing of various aspects of businesses surrounding all aspects of decentralized finance (DeFi). Through acquisitions, strategic investblockments, and its current investment holdings, AXTG seeks to support, develop and take advantage of various blockchain and DeFi projects, opportunities and initiatives. Please visit our site at www.AXTG.us for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:
Axis Technologies Group, Inc.
[email protected]

Twitter: @AXTG2021
StockTwits: https://stocktwits.com/symbol/AXTG

favicon.png?sn=IO11970&sd=2021-09-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/william-tien-ceo-of-axis-technologies-group-inc-invited-as-key-speaker-at-the-world-nft--defi-summit-in-dubai-uae-301380201.html

SOURCE AXIS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO11970&Transmission_Id=202109200800PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO11970&DateId=20210920
