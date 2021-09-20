Clipper Fund Buys DiDi Global Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp

New Purchases: DIDI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys DiDi Global Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Vroom Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clipper Fund. As of 2021Q2, Clipper Fund owns 28 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 725,583 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 237 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,937,292 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,081 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 31,137 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.02%

Clipper Fund initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 2,464,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clipper Fund added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 68.63%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $160.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 193,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clipper Fund added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 34.80%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 5,160,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clipper Fund added to a holding in Vroom Inc by 102.72%. The purchase prices were between $35.41 and $48.14, with an estimated average price of $42.41. The stock is now traded at around $24.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 308,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clipper Fund reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 24.02%. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2829.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.74%. Clipper Fund still held 31,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clipper Fund reduced to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 70.44%. The sale prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.67%. Clipper Fund still held 193,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clipper Fund reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 34.83%. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $83.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Clipper Fund still held 293,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Clipper Fund reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 20.31%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $157.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Clipper Fund still held 230,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.