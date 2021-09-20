Clipper Fund Buys DiDi Global Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Clipper Fund Buys DiDi Global Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Clipper Fund (Current Portfolio) buys DiDi Global Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Vroom Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, JPMorgan Chase during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Clipper Fund. As of 2021Q2, Clipper Fund owns 28 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Clipper Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clipper+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Clipper Fund
  1. Capital One Financial Corp (COF) - 725,583 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio.
  2. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 237 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio.
  3. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,937,292 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio.
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,081 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio.
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 31,137 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.02%
New Purchase: DiDi Global Inc (DIDI)

Clipper Fund initiated holding in DiDi Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.14 and $14.14, with an estimated average price of $14.14. The stock is now traded at around $8.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 2,464,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Clipper Fund added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 68.63%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $160.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 193,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Clipper Fund added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 34.80%. The purchase prices were between $7.59 and $16.45, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $1.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 5,160,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vroom Inc (VRM)

Clipper Fund added to a holding in Vroom Inc by 102.72%. The purchase prices were between $35.41 and $48.14, with an estimated average price of $42.41. The stock is now traded at around $24.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 308,260 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Clipper Fund reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 24.02%. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2829.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.74%. Clipper Fund still held 31,137 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

Clipper Fund reduced to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 70.44%. The sale prices were between $42.02 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $44.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.67%. Clipper Fund still held 193,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Clipper Fund reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 34.83%. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $83.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.03%. Clipper Fund still held 293,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Clipper Fund reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 20.31%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $157.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. Clipper Fund still held 230,822 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Clipper Fund. Also check out:

1. Clipper Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Clipper Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Clipper Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Clipper Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider