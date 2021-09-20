DuPont Joins Water Resilience Coalition, Signs CEO Water Mandate

PR Newswire

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont ( NYSE:DD, Financial) today announced that it has joined the Water Resilience Coalition and signed the CEO Water Mandate as part of its goal to increase global access to clean water. Through these actions the company is strengthening its commitment to implement innovative, sustainable water strategies across its facilities, especially in high-risk watersheds.

"DuPont is proud to join a coalition of organizations that deeply understand the value of water resilience and the importance of industry taking collective action to improve our global water future," said Ed Breen, DuPont Executive Chairman and CEO. "With the ever-increasing impact of climate change on our global water supply, we must act with a sense of urgency to protect our water resources, now, and for future generations."

The Water Resilience Coalition, founded in 2020, is an industry-driven, CEO-led coalition of the UN Global Compact's CEO Water Mandate that aims to elevate global water stress to the top of the corporate agenda and preserve the world's freshwater resources through collective action in water-stressed basins and ambitious, quantifiable commitments.

By endorsing the Mandate, a UN Global Compact initiative in co-secretariat with the Pacific Institute, DuPont commits to the continuous improvement in six core areas of water stewardship practice: direct operations, supply chain and watershed management, collective action, public policy, community engagement, and transparency.

With this, DuPont becomes a part of the Mandate's global community, which gathers over 190 companies seeking to advance on water, sanitation, and the Sustainable Development Goals for corporate water stewardship.

Signing the Water Resilience Coalition pledge means DuPont also joins an ambitious group of over 30 companies and organizations committed to reducing water stress by 2050 in some of the most vulnerable basins around the world and advancing net-positive water impact through intersectoral partnerships and collective efforts.

While it is making a corporate-wide water stewardship commitment across its global operations, DuPont also plans to bring its expertise in water challenges and solutions to the collective impact of the Coalition. For example, DuPont helps municipalities and industrial water users purify water supply, optimize water usage, minimize discharges, recover valuable raw materials, and minimize energy consumption. DuPont will also make its water experts available to join the Coalition's committees to address the unique challenges of watersheds around the world.

DuPont's Water Solutions business unit has a broad portfolio of sustainable water purification and separation technologies and solutions that enable water reuse and recycling, desalination and groundwater access, including reverse osmosis (RO) membranes, ion exchange resins (IEX), ultrafiltration (UF), electrodeionization (EDI), nanofiltration (NF), membrane bioreactor systems (MBR), membrane aerated biofilm reactors (MABR), membrane degasification, and closed circuit reverse osmosis (CCRO) systems.

In addition to the Water Resilience Coalition and CEO Water Mandate, DuPont is working to optimize the global water supply through a variety of cross-sector partnerships and collaborations. For example, DuPont is sponsoring the forthcoming Economist Impact City Water Optimisation Index that will help stakeholders around the world use data to make resource, investment and policy decisions to improve more cities' water futures.

"DuPont envisions a future where all 7.8 billion people on this planet have daily access to safe, clean drinking water, industry has the necessary water to make the products and foods on which we rely, and we optimize the circular nature of water in a sustainable, energy efficient way," said HP Nanda, global vice president and general manager, DuPont Water Solutions. "To shape a water future that is best for the planet and society, we will continue to collaborate with water stakeholders--across sectors and borders—to accelerate progress against shared water challenges."

"DuPont's focus on science and innovation to drive solutions for the world's complex challenges make it a natural ally to accelerate water resilience in the face of climate change," said Jason Morrison, President of the Pacific Institute and Head of the CEO Water Mandate. "By joining the Water Resilience Coalition, DuPont recognizes the private sector's powerful opportunity to scale water stewardship impact through collective action and share best practices with companies around the world."

For more information on DuPont's Water Stewardship Goals, please click here.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

About Water Resilience Coalition

The Water Resilience Coalition brings together some of the biggest companies in the world to help preserve the world's freshwater resources. Led by the CEO Water Mandate, an initiative of the UN Global Compact, Coalition members commit to having a positive impact in water stressed basins, to develop and implement resilient practices across their industry, and to provide leadership and advocacy in the field of water resilience. Water Resilience Coalition (ceowatermandate.org/resilience)

About the CEO Water Mandate

The CEO Water Mandate is a United Nations Global Compact initiative that mobilizes business leaders on water, sanitation, and the Sustainable Development Goals for corporate water stewardship. Endorsers of the Mandate commit to continuous progress against six core elements (direct operations, supply chain and watershed management, collective action, public policy, community engagement and transparency) and in so doing understand and manage their own water risks. Established in 2007 and implemented in partnership with the Pacific Institute, the Mandate was created out of the acknowledgement that global water challenges create risk for a wide range of industry sectors, the public sector, local communities and ecosystems alike. For more information, follow @H2O_stewards on Twitter and visit our website at ceowatermandate.org.

About the United Nations Global Compact: As a special initiative of the UN Secretary-General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call to companies everywhere to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 12,000 companies and 3,000 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and 69 Local Networks, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative — one Global Compact uniting business for a better world. For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact.org.

About the Pacific Institute: The Pacific Institute envisions a world in which society, the economy, and the environment have the water they need to thrive now and in the future. In pursuit of this vision, the Institute creates and advances solutions to the world's most pressing water challenges, such as unsustainable water management and use; climate change; environmental degradation; food, fiber, and energy production for a growing population; and lack of access to freshwater and sanitation. Since 1987, the Pacific Institute has cut across traditional areas of study and actively collaborated with a diverse set of stakeholders, including policymakers, scientists, corporate leaders, international organizations such as the United Nations, advocacy groups, and local communities. This interdisciplinary and nonpartisan approach helps bring diverse interests together to forge effective real-world solutions. Since 2007, the Pacific Institute has also acted as co-secretariat for the UN Global Compact CEO Water Mandate, a global commitment platform that mobilizes a critical mass of business leaders to address global water challenges through corporate water stewardship. More information about the Pacific Institute and our staff, directors, and funders can be found at www.pacinst.org.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

