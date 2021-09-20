Airbnb to Participate in Skift's Global Forum

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced today that Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Chesky, will speak at the Skift Global Forum on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 beginning at 2:30pm PT / 5:30pm ET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at https://live.skift.com/skift-global-forum-2021/skift-global-forum-opening-night-livestream/.

About Airbnb

Airbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home. It has since grown to 4 million Hosts who have welcomed more than 900 million guest arrivals across over 220 countries and regions. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and one-of-a-kind activities that make it possible for guests to experience the world in a more authentic, connected way.

