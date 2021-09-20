Omnicom Agrees to Acquire antoni

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) today announced it has agreed to acquire antoni, a Berlin-based, digitally-native advertising agency.

antoni is one of the most innovative and creative advertising agencies in Europe. Since its launch in 2015 with its founding client, Mercedes-Benz, antoni has grown to more than 170 people and expanded its services to leading brands such as Vodafone, bett1.de, Kärcher and Katjes. antoni was born with data and digital capabilities at its core and since its formation has recruited and developed talent that utilizes new technologies and platforms for all its marketing programs.

antoni was founded by André Kemper, Managing Director and Chief Creative Officer, and Tonio Kröger, Managing Director and CEO, who have demonstrated their ability to effectively adapt their services to evolving and rapidly changing consumer and client demands. Tonio and André will continue to serve in their current roles following the closing of the transaction.

"We have been courted by a few international groups over the years, but we chose a partnership with Omnicom because it is a group which truly respects entrepreneurship and creativity. I have a long-standing history with Omnicom and together we will co-create and implement a successful and effective international expansion," commented Kröger.

"I've known Tonio for years and I'm glad to welcome him back to the Omnicom family," said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom. "antoni's creative leadership and depth of talent will significantly strengthen our capabilities in Europe and around the globe."

antoni made the leap from being a true start-up to becoming one of the most innovative and compelling creative agencies in an unprecedented short period of time. Its pool of brilliant international talent is highly respected and envied across the industry. During its tenure servicing Mercedes, antoni has contributed to it becoming one of the ten most valuable brands globally and the leading luxury car brand.

antoni will also have a leading role as Omnicom partners with Mercedes-Benz to co-create 'Team X' - a tailormade and data-driven global agency solution, spanning expertise across the entire spectrum of Mercedes' Communications and Marketing activities and aiming to shape the future of Mercedes' Global Brand Communications.

"antoni is a true gem – characterized by the most inspiring team I've ever had the pleasure to work with. I love this team and its character. In Omnicom, we have found a partner that will truly preserve and build upon this unique character," said Kemper.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and is subject to finalization of a definitive agreement and customary closing conditions.

About antoni

antoni is one of the most innovative and creative advertising agencies in Europe. Born into the digital age, the agency was founded in 2015 by André Kemper and Tonio Kröger in Berlin-Mitte exclusively for Mercedes-Benz and since has transformed the iconic automaker's creative messaging, style and tonality. Today it has grown to more than 170 people and expanded its services to well-known brands as Vodafone, bett1.de, Kärcher and Katjes and delivers award-winning and transformative solutions that constantly push convention.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries. Follow us on Twitter for the latest news.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-agrees-to-acquire-antoni-301380298.html

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.