Hivestack, Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Partnership Brings Programmatic Buyers Additional Scale Across the U.S.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK and MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2021

NEW YORK and MONTREAL, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Hivestack, the leading global programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company today announced a partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S. based business of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies. Through this new partnership, CCOA will offer advertisers a way to buy DOOH inventory programmatically through the Hivestack SSP, in addition to direct, across CCOA's nationwide digital footprint in the U.S. The partnership allows CCOA to operate PMP buys via the Hivestack SSP and Open Exchange through the Hivestack Ad Exchange.

This partnership comes as marketers continue leaning further into data-led media solutions, including programmatic DOOH, to understand and plan against emerging audience travel patterns and as consumers plan for fall and holiday road and air travels.

Hivestack Founder and CEO, Andreas Soupliotis commented: "This new alliance represents a landmark change for programmatic DOOH delivery, enabling advertisers to target audiences at unprecedented scale through the Hivestack SSP. CCOA has an exciting vision for programmatic DOOH and Hivestack is thrilled to be embarking on this journey with them."

The partnership enables programmatic buying of CCOA's unmatched array of premium media across the U.S. This includes CCOA's digital billboards and posters, spectaculars, airport media, bus shelters, and commuter rail stations, reaching over 100 million people monthly. Moreover, this enables digital marketers to easily discover, buy and measure CCOA's media directly alongside other programmatic channels like digital and mobile.

The partnership will enable CCOA to generate a new stream of programmatic revenue from DOOH buyers that use the Hivestack DSP as well as revenue from buyers that use omni-channel DSPs, integrated with the Hivestack SSP.

"We're thrilled to partner with Hivestack and offer even more programmatic solutions to our clients at scale," said Wade Rifkin, SVP, Programmatic, CCOA. "As programmatic DOOH adoption grows across the U.S. and internationally, we're excited to work with Hivestack, one of the industry leaders in OOH ad tech, and offer clients a way to drive added reach + impact as a part of their omnichannel plans."

Hivestack currently activates against 343B monthly impressions globally, enabling marketers to bring their brand to life with the precision of programmatic DOOH.

About Hivestack

Hivestack is the global, full stack, marketing technology company that powers the buy and sell-side of programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) advertising. On the buy side, marketers use Hivestack's Demand-Side Platform to create measurable campaigns that activate DOOH screens in real time based on consumer behaviour and audience movement patterns. On the sell side, DOOH media owners use Hivestack's Supply-Side Platform & Ad Exchange to attract programmatic revenue. DOOH media owners can also use Hivestack's Ad Server to power audience-based, directly sold campaigns. Attribution is central to Hivestack's platform, offering buyers and sellers the ability to measure business outcomes at all stages of the consumer sales funnel.

Hivestack is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and has global operations in Toronto, Tokyo, London, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, New York, Mexico City, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney and Guadalajara.

For more information, please visit https://www.hivestack.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook @hivestack

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies with a diverse portfolio of more than 500,000 print and digital displays in 27 countries across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia, reaching millions of people monthly. A growing digital platform includes more than 17,000 digital displays in international markets and more than 2,000 digital displays (excluding airports), including more than 1,500 digital billboards, in the U.S.

Comprised of two business divisions – Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA), the U.S. and Caribbean business division, and Clear Channel International (CCI), covering markets in Europe, Latin America and Asia – CCO employs more than 4,600 people globally. More information is available at investor.clearchannel.com, clearchanneloutdoor.com and clearchannelinternational.com.

favicon.png?sn=TO10166&sd=2021-09-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hivestack-clear-channel-outdoor-americas-partnership-brings-programmatic-buyers-additional-scale-across-the-us-301379351.html

SOURCE Hivestack

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO10166&Transmission_Id=202109200830PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO10166&DateId=20210920
