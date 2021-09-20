Rush Street Interactive Announces An Exclusive Partnership With Magic City Jai-Alai To Offer Sports Betting On The Fast-Action Sport

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's fastest sport is now being played in a new and electrifying head-to-head (H2H) format and only Rush Street Interactive's online sportsbooks are offering betting on it. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a Chicago based gaming and betting company which operates the BetRivers, PlaySugarhouse, and RushBet sportsbook brands, has been named the exclusive Official Sports Betting Partner of Magic City Jai-Alai. As part of this collaboration, BetRivers is now exclusively authorized to use Magic City Jai-Alai's official league data and streaming feeds for bettors to watch and bet during live games in real-time, which is vital for in-play wagering.

Magic City Jai-Alai, which has run over 4,000 matches since opening in 2018 under the regulatory oversight of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR), has taken a modern approach to protecting the integrity of its matches and improving the reputation of the sport. Beyond conducting training programs and background checks on the athletes, staff, and officials from the league's inception, the league has contracted with a third party integrity firm to independently monitor and analyze all wagering and event activity.

"The league's commitment to integrity and fair play impressed us from the outset," said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI. "At the end of the day, RSI wants to offer our players engaging and high integrity betting content and we're thrilled that Magic City's league is able to achieve both of these goals."

With the recent launch of Jai-Alai betting on RSI's BetRivers platform in Illinois and Iowa, bettors in those states became the first in the country to be able to legally wager online on the lightning fast action, with other markets to be added in the future.

"RSI is excited to partner with Magic City Jai-Alai to pioneer this new fast-paced format of play for Jai-Alai, a sport which has long been a betting favorite and has a storied history in Florida dating back to the 1930's," said Schwartz. "As a result of these modern H2H matches transitioning away from the traditional parimutuel style of play into a brand new fixed-odds betting format where every action-packed point matters, customers can wager directly on the head-to-head matchups, set-by-set or even point-by-point just like in the popular betting sports of tennis and table tennis. Jai-Alai is the fastest sport in the world, with ball speeds exceeding 150 mph, and with this new electrifying format, we are really excited to offer bettors a unique way to watch in real-time and bet in-play on a sport we know they will love."

"Working closely with the RSI team, we are excited to pioneer a new twist on an old favorite and offer fans exciting and different ways to engage with Jai-Alai while modernizing the sport to a whole new digital betting audience," said Scott Savin, Magic City COO. "From day one we've made it our mission to create an innovative and modern-looking league where the integrity of the game and its athletes have been our focus to earn and retain our bettors' trust."

With BetRivers offering new exposure to Jai-Alai via its sportsbooks in Illinois and Iowa and more states on the horizon, Savin says he expects the sport to see a "major resurgence." To see the sport in action and for more insight, interested bettors can learn more at Jai-Alai TV and on Instagram at @jaialainetwork.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in ten U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa and West Virginia. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Investors:

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rush-street-interactive-announces-an-exclusive-partnership-with-magic-city-jai-alai-to-offer-sports-betting-on-the-fast-action-sport-301380269.html

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive