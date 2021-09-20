Logo
uCloudlink Strengthens Presence in South-East Asia with New Business Partnership in Vietnam

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2021

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (NASDAQ: UCL, "uCloudlink"), the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, is continuing to expand its footprint in South-East Asia such as strengthening business partnerships in Vietnam. As one of the world's fast-growing regions, South-East Asia is experiencing development in urbanization, industrialization and digitalization, etc.

uCloudlink has recently extended a partnership agreement with a local telecommunications service company in Vietnam, which will see the partner distribute uCloudlink's mobile broadband (MBB) products and services to its customer base. uCloudlink has been working with this partner since January 2020 to bring data connectivity services to users across the country. Together with expanding PaaS and SaaS ecosystem, uCloudlink will enable fast, secure and reliable data connection services to more users and business partners globally.

The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the patterns of daily life for people around the world. McKinsey's "The future of work after COVID-19" survey stated that about 20 to 25 percent of workers in advanced economies and about 10 percent of workers in emerging economies could work from home three to five days a week during the post-pandemic era. Meanwhile, more educational facilities shifted to online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Amidst this uptick in remote work and learning, the data connection services have created a challenge for users, particularly for those in rural areas.

In this context, uCloudlink is actively seeking to expand and strengthen its partner ecosystem in South-East Asia to ensure more users have access to stable and reliable data connectivity at all times. By leveraging its patented CloudSIM technology and HyperConn™ solution through its PaaS and SaaS platform, uCloudlink's mobile broadband (MBB) products and services enable users to overcome limitations and allow users to access all available networks through a single operator entry point.

In addition to its partnerships in Vietnam, the company has inked several cooperation agreements in various markets across the region, including new business partners in Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, and more.

Moving forward, uCloudlink plans to further expand its presence with more business partners globally. By strengthening its regional sales network and expansion of its PaaS and SaaS ecosystem, uCloudlink will be able to provide better data connection services for users everywhere, and realize its vision of connecting and sharing without limitations.

About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

uCloudlink is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

Contacts:

Carina Cheung
[email protected]
(852) 21806111

SOURCE UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.

