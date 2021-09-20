Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc Buys Vonovia SE, Equinix Inc, Welltower Inc, Sells Deutsche Wohnen SE, Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp, Segro PLC

Investment company Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Vonovia SE, Equinix Inc, Welltower Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Public Storage, sells Deutsche Wohnen SE, Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp, Segro PLC, Hang Lung Properties, Invitation Homes Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Public Storage (PSA) - 302,368 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.51% Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 584,508 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.54% Prologis Inc (PLD) - 612,017 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.63% Vonovia SE (VNA) - 1,057,599 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.15% UDR Inc (UDR) - 1,275,279 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.71%

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $872.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 31,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $85.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 291,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc initiated holding in LEG Immobilien SE. The purchase prices were between $112.16 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $118.39. The stock is now traded at around $126.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 96,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc initiated holding in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. The purchase prices were between $66.61 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $72.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 149,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc initiated holding in Orix Jreit Inc. The purchase prices were between $187400 and $217800, with an estimated average price of $200398. The stock is now traded at around $197700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 6,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc added to a holding in Vonovia SE by 74.15%. The purchase prices were between $48.91 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,057,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 85.17%. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $18.43, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $16.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 2,272,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc added to a holding in Public Storage by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $311.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 302,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $131.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 584,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc added to a holding in UDR Inc by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $46.96. The stock is now traded at around $53.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,275,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc added to a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $35.3, with an estimated average price of $33.52. The stock is now traded at around $34.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,752,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc sold out a holding in Hang Lung Properties Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.86 and $21.85, with an estimated average price of $20.12.

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc sold out a holding in UNITE Group PLC. The sale prices were between $10.67 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $11.27.

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc sold out a holding in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG. The sale prices were between $35.15 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $36.04.

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc sold out a holding in Mindspace Business Parks REIT. The sale prices were between $275.8 and $301.5, with an estimated average price of $290.24.

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc sold out a holding in Agree Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $67.31 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $70.05.

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc reduced to a holding in Deutsche Wohnen SE by 91.85%. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $52.26, with an estimated average price of $46.92. The stock is now traded at around $52.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.17%. Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc still held 58,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc reduced to a holding in Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp by 89.09%. The sale prices were between $409500 and $450500, with an estimated average price of $432947. The stock is now traded at around $403000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc still held 361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc reduced to a holding in Segro PLC by 36.21%. The sale prices were between $9.38 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc still held 1,048,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc reduced to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 25.73%. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc still held 596,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc reduced to a holding in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust by 50.38%. The sale prices were between $40.64 and $46.14, with an estimated average price of $43.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc still held 129,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc reduced to a holding in Keppel DC REIT by 25.49%. The sale prices were between $2.49 and $2.73, with an estimated average price of $2.63. The stock is now traded at around $2.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc still held 2,432,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.