Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc Buys Vonovia SE, Equinix Inc, Welltower Inc, Sells Deutsche Wohnen SE, Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp, Segro PLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc Buys Vonovia SE, Equinix Inc, Welltower Inc, Sells Deutsche Wohnen SE, Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp, Segro PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Vonovia SE, Equinix Inc, Welltower Inc, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Public Storage, sells Deutsche Wohnen SE, Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp, Segro PLC, Hang Lung Properties, Invitation Homes Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc. As of 2021Q2, Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cohen+%26+steers+global+realty+shares%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc.
  1. Public Storage (PSA) - 302,368 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.51%
  2. Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 584,508 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.54%
  3. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 612,017 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.63%
  4. Vonovia SE (VNA) - 1,057,599 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.15%
  5. UDR Inc (UDR) - 1,275,279 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.71%
New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $872.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 31,021 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $85.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 291,053 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LEG Immobilien SE (LEG)

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc initiated holding in LEG Immobilien SE. The purchase prices were between $112.16 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $118.39. The stock is now traded at around $126.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 96,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW)

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc initiated holding in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. The purchase prices were between $66.61 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $72.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 149,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW)

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc initiated holding in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. The purchase prices were between $66.61 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $72.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 149,636 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Orix Jreit Inc (8954)

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc initiated holding in Orix Jreit Inc. The purchase prices were between $187400 and $217800, with an estimated average price of $200398. The stock is now traded at around $197700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 6,075 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vonovia SE (VNA)

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc added to a holding in Vonovia SE by 74.15%. The purchase prices were between $48.91 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,057,599 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 85.17%. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $18.43, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $16.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 2,272,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Public Storage (PSA)

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc added to a holding in Public Storage by 21.51%. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $311.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 302,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 21.54%. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $131.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 584,508 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UDR Inc (UDR)

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc added to a holding in UDR Inc by 21.71%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $46.96. The stock is now traded at around $53.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,275,279 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK)

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc added to a holding in Healthpeak Properties Inc by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $31.74 and $35.3, with an estimated average price of $33.52. The stock is now traded at around $34.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,752,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Hang Lung Properties Ltd (00101)

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc sold out a holding in Hang Lung Properties Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.86 and $21.85, with an estimated average price of $20.12.

Sold Out: UNITE Group PLC (UTG)

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc sold out a holding in UNITE Group PLC. The sale prices were between $10.67 and $11.78, with an estimated average price of $11.27.

Sold Out: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (CAI)

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc sold out a holding in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG. The sale prices were between $35.15 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $36.04.

Sold Out: Mindspace Business Parks REIT (543217)

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc sold out a holding in Mindspace Business Parks REIT. The sale prices were between $275.8 and $301.5, with an estimated average price of $290.24.

Sold Out: Agree Realty Corp (ADC)

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc sold out a holding in Agree Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $67.31 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $70.05.

Reduced: Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI)

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc reduced to a holding in Deutsche Wohnen SE by 91.85%. The sale prices were between $39.78 and $52.26, with an estimated average price of $46.92. The stock is now traded at around $52.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.17%. Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc still held 58,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp (8955)

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc reduced to a holding in Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp by 89.09%. The sale prices were between $409500 and $450500, with an estimated average price of $432947. The stock is now traded at around $403000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc still held 361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Segro PLC (SGRO)

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc reduced to a holding in Segro PLC by 36.21%. The sale prices were between $9.38 and $11.12, with an estimated average price of $10.27. The stock is now traded at around $12.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.55%. Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc still held 1,048,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc reduced to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 25.73%. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc still held 596,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP.UN)

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc reduced to a holding in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust by 50.38%. The sale prices were between $40.64 and $46.14, with an estimated average price of $43.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc still held 129,315 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Keppel DC REIT (AJBU)

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc reduced to a holding in Keppel DC REIT by 25.49%. The sale prices were between $2.49 and $2.73, with an estimated average price of $2.63. The stock is now traded at around $2.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc still held 2,432,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cohen & Steers Global Realty Shares, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider