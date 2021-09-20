Logo
Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc Buys American Electric Power Co Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Sempra Energy, Sells Southern Co, Kansas City Southern, NorthWestern Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc (Current Portfolio) buys American Electric Power Co Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Sempra Energy, American Tower Corp, CSX Corp, sells Southern Co, Kansas City Southern, NorthWestern Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Crown Castle International Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc. As of 2021Q2, Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc owns 62 stocks with a total value of $692 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cohen+%26+steers+global+infrastructure+fund+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc.
  1. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 532,432 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.30%
  2. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 124,344 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.49%
  3. Transurban Group (TCL) - 3,134,935 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.91%
  4. Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 100,156 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
  5. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 634,024 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.69%
New Purchase: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $84.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 219,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNR)

Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $125.8 and $148.67, with an estimated average price of $135.95. The stock is now traded at around $150.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 150,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71. The stock is now traded at around $133.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 100,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)

Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 286,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Pennon Group PLC (PNN)

Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc initiated holding in Pennon Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 210,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: E.ON SE (EOAN)

Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc initiated holding in E.ON SE. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.852000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 320,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 38.49%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $293.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 124,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PPL Corp (PPL)

Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc added to a holding in PPL Corp by 136.03%. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $28.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 485,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 32.69%. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $47.48. The stock is now traded at around $50.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 634,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Santos Brasil Participacoes SA (STBP3)

Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc added to a holding in Santos Brasil Participacoes SA by 117.62%. The purchase prices were between $6.69 and $9.36, with an estimated average price of $8.06. The stock is now traded at around $7.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,175,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aena SME SA (AENA)

Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc added to a holding in Aena SME SA by 23.85%. The purchase prices were between $133.65 and $150.3, with an estimated average price of $141.81. The stock is now traded at around $134.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 114,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 28.72%. The purchase prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $86.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 175,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)

Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc sold out a holding in NorthWestern Corp. The sale prices were between $59.7 and $70.33, with an estimated average price of $65.08.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Sold Out: Snam SpA (SRG)

Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc sold out a holding in Snam SpA. The sale prices were between $4.62 and $5.11, with an estimated average price of $4.81.

Sold Out: Elia Group (ELI)

Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc sold out a holding in Elia Group. The sale prices were between $87.5 and $94.1, with an estimated average price of $90.49.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc.. Also check out:

1. Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc. keeps buying
