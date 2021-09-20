Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc Buys American Electric Power Co Inc, Canadian National Railway Co, Sempra Energy, Sells Southern Co, Kansas City Southern, NorthWestern Corp
- New Purchases: AEP, CNR, SRE, CSX, PNN, EOAN, WM, GET,
- Added Positions: AMT, PPL, ENB, NEE, TCL, STBP3, AENA, LNG, CLNX, EVRG, CMS, SBAC, PEG, FE, NI, AWK, CONE, AOT-F, WMB, 02688, PPL, CNP, DG, POR, ETR, 00576, EMA, 00270, XEL, WTRG, ENGI, NG., GAPB, H, 9021, FGR, AIA, TRGP, ADP, 00003, RAIL3, 9503, NXT, 9502, OMAB, ADANIPORTS, NSC, 01199,
- Reduced Positions: CCI, ENEL, LNT, CP, GEI, TRP,
- Sold Out: SO, KSU, NWE, UNP, SRG, ELI, NEOE3,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc.
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 532,432 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.30%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 124,344 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.49%
- Transurban Group (TCL) - 3,134,935 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.91%
- Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) - 100,156 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.96%
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 634,024 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.69%
Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc initiated holding in American Electric Power Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $84.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 219,635 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Canadian National Railway Co (CNR)
Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc initiated holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The purchase prices were between $125.8 and $148.67, with an estimated average price of $135.95. The stock is now traded at around $150.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 150,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71. The stock is now traded at around $133.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 100,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CSX Corp (CSX)
Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc initiated holding in CSX Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 286,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pennon Group PLC (PNN)
Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc initiated holding in Pennon Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.62 and $17.24, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 210,087 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: E.ON SE (EOAN)
Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc initiated holding in E.ON SE. The purchase prices were between $9.79 and $10.66, with an estimated average price of $10.09. The stock is now traded at around $10.852000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 320,366 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 38.49%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $293.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 124,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PPL Corp (PPL)
Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc added to a holding in PPL Corp by 136.03%. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $28.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 485,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 32.69%. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $47.48. The stock is now traded at around $50.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 634,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Santos Brasil Participacoes SA (STBP3)
Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc added to a holding in Santos Brasil Participacoes SA by 117.62%. The purchase prices were between $6.69 and $9.36, with an estimated average price of $8.06. The stock is now traded at around $7.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 4,175,063 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Aena SME SA (AENA)
Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc added to a holding in Aena SME SA by 23.85%. The purchase prices were between $133.65 and $150.3, with an estimated average price of $141.81. The stock is now traded at around $134.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 114,909 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 28.72%. The purchase prices were between $70.73 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $81.11. The stock is now traded at around $86.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 175,607 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)
Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.Sold Out: NorthWestern Corp (NWE)
Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc sold out a holding in NorthWestern Corp. The sale prices were between $59.7 and $70.33, with an estimated average price of $65.08.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.Sold Out: Snam SpA (SRG)
Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc sold out a holding in Snam SpA. The sale prices were between $4.62 and $5.11, with an estimated average price of $4.81.Sold Out: Elia Group (ELI)
Cohen & Steers Global Infrastructure Fund Inc sold out a holding in Elia Group. The sale prices were between $87.5 and $94.1, with an estimated average price of $90.49.
