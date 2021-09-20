Logo
Sunflower Bank, N.A. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, Sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Sunflower Bank, N.A. (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sunflower Bank, N.A.. As of 2021Q2, Sunflower Bank, N.A. owns 208 stocks with a total value of $650 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sunflower Bank, N.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sunflower+bank%2C+n.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sunflower Bank, N.A.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 179,957 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23894.27%
  2. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 1,096,538 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.16%
  3. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 1,534,345 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.93%
  4. Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 161,592 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.52%
  5. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 610,967 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.51%
New Purchase: JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB)

Sunflower Bank, N.A. initiated holding in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 362,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Sunflower Bank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.84 and $114.84, with an estimated average price of $113.91. The stock is now traded at around $115.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 135,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)

Sunflower Bank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 92,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Sunflower Bank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 122,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IGSB)

Sunflower Bank, N.A. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $54.71, with an estimated average price of $54.51. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 140,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Sunflower Bank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $222.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 26,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Sunflower Bank, N.A. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23894.27%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.81%. The holding were 179,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Sunflower Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 5315.02%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $144.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 156,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Sunflower Bank, N.A. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 120.87%. The purchase prices were between $52.52 and $53.54, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 559,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Sunflower Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 1493.56%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $126.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 122,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Sunflower Bank, N.A. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 2008.69%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $107.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 123,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Sunflower Bank, N.A. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $31.17 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 1,534,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Sunflower Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Sunflower Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.38 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.46.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Sunflower Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Sunflower Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Sunflower Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sold Out: Navient Corp (NAVI)

Sunflower Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $20, with an estimated average price of $17.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sunflower Bank, N.A.. Also check out:

