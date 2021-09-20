Sunflower Bank, N.A. Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, Sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

New Purchases: JPIB, AGG, ACWI, IEMG, IGSB, IWM, MDY, IVV, JPST, IJR, MXI, EXI, EFA, EEM, IXG, IXN, RXI, TGT, GNMA, AGZ, AME, HUBB, XLK, FLOT, PM, LQD, PGX, MDLZ, XLU, WFC, SDY, MMM, MO, UPS, SCHD, TSLA, ETN, CI, KMB, RSP, VNQ, BA, DUK, SPGI, DVY, GLD, IVW, QLTA, DE, EMN, KR, NTRS, SWK, WDC, PLTR, IYR, AEE, AMAT, CLX, EMR, MET, MS, PPL, SO, DIA, IDV, PFF, SDOG, TIP, A, AMP, BAX, C, COST, IDXX, NVDA, RMD, TMUS, CHTR, SYF, PYPL, ATH, DOW, KTB, IAC, FGD, MOO, PDBC, CB, AFL, ALL, BDX, SCHW, COP, GIS, HTLD, HPQ, IP, LNC, MCHP, PAYX, SYK, GM, KHC, HPE, DELL, AMLP, IWO, TDIV, AEP, BK, ED, GS, INTU, SJM, MMC, NKE, PEG, SHW, SNPS, IJH, VYM, XLV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Procter & Gamble Co, JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF, First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sunflower Bank, N.A.. As of 2021Q2, Sunflower Bank, N.A. owns 208 stocks with a total value of $650 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 179,957 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23894.27% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 1,096,538 shares, 11.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.16% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) - 1,534,345 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.93% Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV) - 161,592 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.52% SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa (SHM) - 610,967 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.51%

Sunflower Bank, N.A. initiated holding in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $51.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 362,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $112.84 and $114.84, with an estimated average price of $113.91. The stock is now traded at around $115.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 135,397 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $94.47 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $99.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 92,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $62.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 122,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $54.71, with an estimated average price of $54.51. The stock is now traded at around $54.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 140,873 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $222.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 26,509 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23894.27%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $441.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.81%. The holding were 179,957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 5315.02%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $144.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 156,061 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 120.87%. The purchase prices were between $52.52 and $53.54, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $54.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 559,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 1493.56%. The purchase prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66. The stock is now traded at around $126.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 122,991 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 2008.69%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $107.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 123,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $31.17 and $31.29, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 1,534,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.38 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $61.46.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $206.06 and $222.82, with an estimated average price of $216.25.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $102.24 and $114.8, with an estimated average price of $107.13.

Sunflower Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in Navient Corp. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $20, with an estimated average price of $17.1.