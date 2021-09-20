Zynga Debuts "Sneak Peek" for Upcoming Mobile FarmVille 3 Title

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Zynga Debuts "Sneak Peek" for Upcoming Mobile FarmVille 3 Title

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Zynga Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA):

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005007/en/

FV3_Art_04.jpg

Zynga Debuts “Sneak Peek” for Upcoming Mobile FarmVille 3 Title (Graphic: Business Wire)

WHAT: Today, Zynga+Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNGA), a global leader in interactive entertainment and creator of the popular FarmVille franchise, unveiled a sneak+peek+video for its upcoming mobile title, FarmVille 3, that captures the fun and affectionate interactions among animals such as cuddly sheep and dancing cows as they excitedly wait to meet their new owners on the farm.

Since it launched in 2009, the FarmVille franchise has continued to roll out fresh new ways for players to experience thegames, including FarmVille 2: Country Escape and FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape. One of the new gameplay features in FarmVille 3 will be the breeding and nurturing of adorable baby animals from more than 150 unique varieties, including horses, pigs, alpacas and arctic foxes.

The 20-second preview video opens with a family of cows rejoicing over the arrival of their calf and continues with a lamb jumping with excitement as it is engulfed in love by its parents. A montage of lovable animals can be seen in the beautifully crafted countryside where they interact with friendly farmhands and their surroundings, bringing the entire farm to life.

Starting today, fans can share the excitement and delight for FarmVille 3 with fun social features, including Zoom backgrounds and animal selects with fun facts, which can be found here.

For more information visit:
Facebook+%0A
Instagram

WHEN: September 20, 2021

WHO: Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games. With massive global reach in more than 175 countries and regions, Zynga has a diverse portfolio of popular game franchises that have been downloaded more than four billion times on mobile including CSR Racing™, Empires & Puzzles™, Hair Challenge, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, High Heels!, Merge Dragons!™, Merge Magic!™, Queen Bee™, Toon Blast™, Toy Blast™, Words With Friends™ and Zynga Poker™. With Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform, Zynga is an industry-leading next-generation platform with the ability to optimize programmatic advertising and yields at scale. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or the Zynga+blog.

About FarmVille

Launched on Facebook in 2009, FarmVille spawned a social gaming franchise thathas drawn over 700 million installs worldwide across Facebook, web and mobile platforms. Offering players the ability to grow virtual crops and build digital farms together in real-time, FarmVille has entertained its fans in FarmVille 2, FarmVille 2: Country Escape and FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape. FarmVille 3, a gamedeveloped by Zynga Helsinki, aims to reinvent the classic farm building genre and showcase the modern mechanics of mobile gaming.

Editor's Note: To view the preview video and supporting stills for the upcoming FarmVille 3, please click here.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This message contains forward-looking statements relating to future game events and features. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” and statements in the future tense are generally forward-looking. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update such statements. More information about these risks, uncertainties and assumptions is or will be described in greater detail in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), copies of which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.zynga.com or the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210920005007r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005007/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment