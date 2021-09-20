Logo
Amundi US to Host Conference Calls for Pioneer Closed-End Funds

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Amundi US today announced the dates and times for webinars for financial advisors and investors regarding its Pioneer closed-end funds. The purpose of these webinars is to discuss the performance of the funds year-to-date and their current positioning. The webinars will include a question-and-answer session with the portfolio managers.

The webinar schedule is as follows:

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMER: HNW)
The webinar will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 12:00 noon ET and can be accessed via the link: https%3A%2F%2Famundi.zoom.us%2Fj%2F91425113207%3Fpwd%3Dd0piTWNHWjFZMmt5amZ4ZWZZQmQvUT09+%0A
Passcode: Amundi123!

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PHT)
The webinar will be held on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1:00PM ET and can be accessed via the link:
https%3A%2F%2Famundi.zoom.us%2Fj%2F95358693036%3Fpwd%3DWDYvakY2b0pJd0xsdGZLVDdnWTVrUT09+%0A
Passcode: Amundi123!

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MAV) and
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: MHI)
The webinar will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 11:00AM ET and can be accessed via the link:
https%3A%2F%2Famundi.zoom.us%2Fj%2F93781175122%3Fpwd%3DeWo0WDhmcGwrUnBWRW5IMlJPd2Fydz09+%0A
Passcode: Amundi123!

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PHD)
The webinar will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1:00PM ET and can be accessed via the link:
https%3A%2F%2Famundi.zoom.us%2Fj%2F99115080408%3Fpwd%3DREh2dGV0ZGZ1NVhEWTl4c1R2eUpoUT09+%0A
Passcode: Amundi123!

About Amundi US

Amundi US is the US business of Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager by assets under management and ranked among the ten largest globally[1]. Boston is one of Amundi’s six main global investment hubs[2] and offers a broad range of fixed-income, equity, and multi-asset investment solutions in close partnership with wealth management firms, distribution platforms, and institutional investors across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

With our financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape. Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of over 4,500 employees in 37 countries. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the Paris stock exchange, Amundi currently manages approximately $2.12 trillion of assets[3].

Amundi, a Trusted Partner, working every day in the interest of our clients and society

www.amundi.com%2Fus

Follow us on linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Famundi-us%2F and twitter.com%2Famundi_us.

1. Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2021, based on assets under management as of 12/31/2020
2. Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris, and Tokyo
3. Amundi data as of 6/30/21

Amundi Distributor US, Inc., Member SIPC
(Formerly Amundi Pioneer Distributor, Inc.)
60 State Street, Boston, MA 02109
©2021 Amundi Asset Management US

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210920005111r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005111/en/

