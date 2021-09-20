Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Premieres New Series Smart Home Nation on FYI September 20th

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Premieres New Series Smart Home Nation on FYI September 20th

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Series Expected to Air on Chicken Soup for the Soul AVOD Network Later This Year

COS COB, Conn., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( CSSE) announced today the premiere of new series Smart Home Nation. Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, has acquired worldwide distribution rights, excluding Canada, to the new series Smart Home Nation, produced by Efran Films in association with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Parkside Entertainment. Efran Films will also sub-distribute the series outside of the United States and Canada. The series, hosted by Tanya Memme, will premiere on FYI Monday, September 20th and is expected to be available on the Chicken Soup for the Soul AVOD later this year.

The American household has come a long way from automatic garage doors, intercoms and adjustable beds. Today, the most incredible technological advances are happening right under our feet and all around us in our own homes. Smart Home Nation will consist of ten half-hour episodes portraying the most awesome, mind-blowing, state-of-the-art smart houses on Earth.

“Smart home tech is allowing people to live more efficient, environmentally conscientious lives,” said Shawn Efran. “We’re thrilled to work with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Tanya to tell stories about how innovation, creativity, and technology are improving the places we live.”

“I am so excited to bring this show to the screen,” said Tanya Memme. “It’s a dream come true for me as host and creator to take the notion of a ‘home design show’ even further with mind-blowing technology seen all over the world.”

“This series is a great addition to Screen Media’s content library,” noted David Fannon, president of Screen Media. “With all the incredible state-of-the-art technology showcased, we expect a series like Smart Home Nation to resonate with all ages of viewers across the world.”

Smart Home Nation will premiere on FYI September 20th and is slated to be available for free on Crackle Plus networks in late 2021. Jordan Harman, Michael Kontomanolis, Tanya Memme, Michael Winter, David Nagelberg, Shawn Efran, Solly Granatstein, and Christian Murphy serve as executive producers.

ABOUT EFRAN FILMS
Efran Films is an Emmy-winning production company with offices in New York and Toronto. The company produces high-quality factual and unscripted series for linear and digital distribution. Efran Films was founded by Emmy- and Peabody-winning producer Shawn Efran.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. ( CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

About FYI
FYI,TM is home to lifestyle content that inspires the ‘enthusiast’ in us all by highlighting those who live life to the fullest and pursue their passions. Bringing together in one place a range of genres and lifestyle programming –from cars to all things home, the great outdoors to the amazing stories behind collectibles, and much more –FYI takes viewers inside the worlds of passionate enthusiasts who live their lives on their own terms. FYI is part of the A+E Networks portfolio. For more information, visit https://www.aenetworks.com/brands/fyi.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Such assumptions involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to our core strategy, operating income and margin, seasonality, liquidity, including cash flows from operations, available funds, and access to financing sources, free cash flows, revenues, net income, profitability, stock price volatility, future regulatory changes, price changes, the ability of the Company’s content offerings to achieve market acceptance, the Company’s success in retaining or recruiting officers, key employees, or directors, the ability to protect intellectual property, the ability to complete strategic acquisitions, the ability to manage growth and integrate acquired operations, the ability to pay dividends, regulatory or operational risks, and general market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s services. For a more complete description of these and other risks and uncertainties, please refer the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021, and for further information regarding our recent acquisition of the Sonar library and related assets, please see our Current Reports on Form 8-K, as amended, filed with the SEC on May 27, 2021 and July 1, 2021. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Taylor Krafchik
Ellipsis
[email protected]
(646) 776-0886

MEDIA CONTACT
Kate Barrette
RooneyPartners LLC
[email protected]
(212) 223-0561

ti?nf=ODMyODU5MSM0NDEyOTk4IzIwODg0MjE=
Chicken-Soup-for-the-Soul-Ente.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment