San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares Cash Distribution for September 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares Cash Distribution for September 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

BBVA USA, as Trustee of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (the “Trust”) (

NYSE:SJT, Financial), today declared a monthly cash distribution to the holders of its Units of beneficial interest (the “Unit Holders”) of $1,724,289.03 or $0.036995 per Unit, based primarily upon production during the month of July 2021, subject to certain adjustments by the owner of the Trust’s subject interests, Hilcorp San Juan L.P. (Hilcorp”), for prior months. The distribution is payable October 15, 2021, to Unit Holders of record as of September 30, 2021.

Hilcorp reported gross revenue of $7,512,674 and gross production costs of $4,837,606 for the production month of July 2021. The gross production costs consist of lease operating expenses of $2,737,834, severance taxes of $977,215, capital costs of $30,807 and gross excess production costs of $1,091,749 from the prior month. Hilcorp has agreed to waive interest on any overpayments to the Trust in 2021.

For the production month of July 2021, Hilcorp reported to the Trust profits of $2,675,068 gross ($2,006,301 net to the Trust).

Based upon information provided to the Trust by Hilcorp, gas production for the subject interests totaled 2,147,718 Mcf (2,386,353 MMBtu) for July 2021, as compared to 1,568,223 Mcf (1,742,470 MMBtu) for June 2021. Dividing revenues by production volume yielded an average gas price for July 2021 of $3.28 per Mcf ($2.96 per MMBtu), as compared to an average gas price for June 2021 of $3.46 per Mcf ($3.12 per MMBtu).

After payment of the Trust’s administrative expenses for the month, the Trustee will replenish the Trust’s cash reserves by the net amount of $150,148 which will bring the cash reserve balance back to the previously established amount of $1.0 million. As of August 31, 2021, the Trust’s cash reserves were $849,852.

Hilcorp informed the Trust that it completed its accounting system implementation and that it is now reporting to the Trust based on actual revenue and expenses for operated wells beginning with the production month of June 2021. Hilcorp has advised the Trust that by the end of 2021 it will complete the process of actualizing, accounting for and reporting to the Trust the operated revenue and severance tax computations for the four production months (January through April 2021). At this time the amount of these actualizations is unknown.

The Trustee continues to engage with Hilcorp regarding its ongoing accounting and reporting to the Trust. The Trust’s third-party compliance auditors continue to audit all payments made by Hilcorp to the Trust, including adjustments, true-ups, and recoupments. The Trustee continues to consult with outside counsel to review the rights of the Trust with respect to these matters and to evaluate any available potential legal remedies.

Except for historical information contained in this news release, the statements in this news release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “estimates,” “anticipates,” “could,” “plan,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements and the business prospects of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, certain information provided to the Trust by Hilcorp, volatility of oil and gas prices, governmental regulation or action, litigation, and uncertainties about estimates of reserves. These and other risks are described in the Trust’s reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210920005232r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005232/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment