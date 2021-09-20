Logo
Wrangler® Launches Its Most Sustainable Denim Yet, Featuring Planet-Friendly Fiber Made from Textile Waste

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Wrangler®, a global icon in jeanswear and casual apparel, today announced that it has teamed up with Infinited Fiber Company to incorporate Infinna™ – regenerated, recyclable fibers– into its global denim range for its Fall 2021 collection, the brand’s most sustainable denim yet. Combined with industry-leading innovations including Indigood™, foam-dye technology that lowers wastewater by over 99%, and an e-flow finishing process, this collection represents Wrangler’s next steps in circularity, water reduction and reduced environmental impact.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005549/en/

Wrangler_FW21_Infinna_Key_Shot_03-jpg-highres-digital.jpg

Wrangler®, a global icon in jeanswear and casual apparel, today announced that it has teamed up with Infinited Fiber Company to incorporate Infinna™ – regenerated, recyclable fibers– into its global denim range for its Fall 2021 collection, the brand’s most sustainable denim yet. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Wrangler is committed to continually pushing the sustainability standards for denim,” said Dhruv Agarwal, Senior Director, Innovation, Sustainability, and Product Development, Kontoor Brands. “We believe our work with Infinited Fiber Company and the introduction of Infinna™ once again raises the bar in terms of environmental performance of our denim products without compromising the comfort and quality consumers expect from Wrangler. The introduction of Infinna™ is an additional fiber complement to cotton and an important step forward in the commercialization and adoption of circularity in the apparel supply chain.”

The shared journey to a circular future for textiles began for Wrangler and Infinited Fiber Company in 2015, when the commercial viability of Infinited Fiber’s technology was first being evaluated and Wrangler began its pursuit of circularity. As Infinited Fiber built their technology and company, Wrangler’s Innovation Team was among the first to see the innovation’s potential, helping Infinited Fiber understand the industry’s technical requirements for the fiber and completing preliminary tests and trials on fabrics made with Infinna™. The Wrangler brand’s steadfast commitment to a more circular supply chain and Infinited Fiber’s superior process technology brought this truly unique denim fabric to life over six years.

“We are grateful to the Wrangler Innovation Team for their long-term support, for being one of the early adaptors of Infinna™ and for turning our innovation into a beautiful denim that will unlock a new level of circularity in the textile industry,” said Petri Alava, CEO and co-founder, Infinited Fiber Company.

Responsible Fiber

Infinna™ is a premium fiber with a similar feel to the soft-yet-durable cotton of traditional denim, but is created from textile waste. This means clothing and textiles that already exist can be recycled repeatedly, saving them from landfill, and decreasing the reliance on “virgin” fiber. Conventional cotton production is known for its extensive water and pesticide consumption, while Infinna™ can be produced with a fraction of the water using responsible chemistry.

Industry-Leading, Sustainable Production

Building on Wrangler’s commitment to circularity, water savings and reduced environmental impact of its apparel, the Infinited Blue FW21 collection is created from fabric made from Infinna™ fibers and features Wrangler’s Indigood™ and e-flow innovations designed to significantly reduce water, energy and chemical use. Indigood™ Foam-Dye entirely replaces the traditional water vats and chemical baths of conventional indigo dyeing, reducing wastewater by over 99%. In addition, the brand has adopted an e-flow technology that uses “nano bubbles” to distribute chemical products more efficiently during the finishing process of the fabric, resulting in a lower environmental impact.

The Infinited Blue collection includes signature pieces from Wrangler’s 70-plus year history – the men’s Western jacket (124MJ) and men’s Western jeans (11MWZ). The Infinited Blue FW21 ICONS jeans and jacket are available online.

About Wrangler

Wrangler®, part of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), has been an icon in authentic American style around the world for more than 70 years. With a rich legacy rooted in the American west, Wrangler commits to offering unmatched quality and timeless design. Its collections for men, women and children look and feel great, inspiring those who wear them to be strong and ready for life, every day. Wrangler is available in retail stores worldwide, including brand flagship stores in Denver and Dallas, department stores, mass-market retailers, specialty shops, western outfitters, and online. For more information, visit Wrangler.com.

About Infinited Fiber Company

Infinited Fiber Company is a fashion and textile technology group on a mission to bring joy and hope back to closets by making circularity an everyday reality. Our breakthrough innovation turns cellulose-rich materials – think worn-out clothes, used cardboard, and wheat or rice straw – into Infinna™, a premium textile fiber that looks and feels soft and natural like cotton. Infinna™ is biodegradable, contains no microplastics, and textiles made with it can be recycled again in the same process. We are headquartered in Espoo, Finland. Learn more: https%3A%2F%2Finfinitedfiber.com%2F.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210920005549r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005549/en/

