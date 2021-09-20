Workiva Announces 2021 Customer Award Winners

Workiva+Inc. ( NYSE:WK, Financial), today announced the winners of the 2021+Workiva+Customer+Awards. The awards honor and celebrate customers who have leveraged the Workiva platform to accelerate collaboration, transparency and digital transformation across their organizations. Award recipients were recognized during the annual Workiva+Amplify conference, held virtually September 20-23, 2021.

“Our customers’ success is at the heart of everything we do at Workiva,” said Yasser Mahmud, SVP and head of marketing at Workiva. “It is an honor to recognize this year’s winners, forward-thinking individuals and companies, who are amplifying change, simplifying complexity, and building the future of finance, accounting, audit, risk, and compliance.”

2021 Workiva Customer Award Winners

Innovator of the Year: Tony Rosa and the Separate Accounts Reporting team, Talcott+Resolution

Tony Rosa and the Separate Accounts Reporting team, Talcott+Resolution Architect of the Year: Riley Drummond and the Financial Reporting team, Southwest+Airlines

Riley Drummond and the Financial Reporting team, Southwest+Airlines Catalyst of the Year : Trista Muse, Walmart

: Trista Muse, Walmart Leader of the Year: Junko Swain, Upwork

Junko Swain, Upwork Collaboration of the Year : SmileDirectClub and WorkOps+Consulting

: SmileDirectClub and WorkOps+Consulting Excellence in Transformation: Shifra Kolsky and Michelle Green, Discover+Financial+Services

Shifra Kolsky and Michelle Green, Discover+Financial+Services Excellence at Scale: Jordan Brackett, Solenis

Jordan Brackett, Solenis Excellence in Connectivity: Nancy Jordan, Cornerstone+Building+Brands

Nancy Jordan, Cornerstone+Building+Brands Excellence in Community Building: Jonathan Gregory, The+Hershey+Company

More about the 2021 Workiva Customer Award winners

Innovator of the Year: The Separate Accounts Reporting team led by Tony Rosa, Talcott+Resolution.

Tony and his team “think big” about the Workiva platform and have been early adopters of new capabilities, which has helped to guide product roadmaps. Tony has a long history of innovation and using technology to work smarter that has directly impacted process improvement across his organization and others.

Architects of the Year: The Financial Reporting team led by Riley Drummond, Southwest+Airlines.

Riley and his team at Southwest Airlines used the Workiva platform to execute a smooth transition to remote work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are simplifying complex work surrounding the ever-evolving Securities and Exchange Commission reporting processes.

Catalyst of the Year: Trista Muse, Walmart.

Trista has accelerated change across her team with her ever-expanding vision of what the Workiva platform can help her achieve. With the goal of using technology to create efficiencies, Trista shares her personal knowledge of the Workiva platform widely and places technology at the forefront of transformation.

Leader of the Year: Junko Swain, Upwork.

Junko has led her organization through complex challenges, built an innovative culture and prioritized technology transformation alongside investing in talent development. Her inclusive leadership style and belief that providing unbiased, equal opportunities to everyone is the key to producing effective future leaders, has impacted many, far beyond her colleagues and immediate network.

Collaboration of the Year: SmileDirectClub & WorkOps+Consulting.

SmileDirectClub and Workiva partner WorkOps Consulting transformed Smile DirectClub’s external reporting process. By embracing Workiva’s “better together” partner philosophy, they utilized the Workiva platform to build more automated checks, streamline workflow and enable greater transparency.

Excellence in Transformation: Shifra Kolsky and Michelle Green, Discover.

The Modernization of Accounting Processes and Systems (“MAPS”) Program team at Discover has led the digital cloud finance transformation to replace 35-year-old customized general ledger technology with cloud applications that are foundational to future efficiencies. This will standardize organizational processes, connect data from source systems to financial results, simplify systems and data architecture, and enable colleagues to adopt new ways of working.

Excellence at Scale: Jordan Brackett, Solenis.

By thinking bigger about what Solenis needed, Jordan connected the financial reporting, internal controls management, statutory and tax reporting teams within the Workiva Platform, and solved multiple problems at once.

Excellence in Connectivity: Nancy Jordan, Cornerstone+Building+Brands.

Nancy sees the big picture of how data fits together, and is willing to share lessons learned and best practices. When two company subsidiaries merged earlier this year, Nancy used the Workiva platform to connect her Sarbanes-Oxley Reporting (SOX) and audit processes, and make life simpler for everyone.

Excellence in Community Building: Jonathan Gregory, The+Hershey+Company.

Jonathan connects others and shares important lessons with peers in his field. Working with the SEC Professionals Group, Jonathan has lent his experience to thought leadership conversations, panels, learning sessions and bylines that have helped others learn best practices for process improvement.

Read more about the Workiva+Customer+Award+winners and the Customer Awards program.

