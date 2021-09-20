Roku Introduces All-New Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Roku Streaming Stick 4K+

Roku%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today unveiled the all-new Roku%26reg%3B+Streaming+Stick%26reg%3B+4K (MSRP $49.99), offering powerful 4K streaming in a portable form factor and the Roku+Streaming+Stick+4K%2B (MSRP $69.99), which features the Roku Voice Remote Pro for users looking to upgrade their streaming experience with a rechargeable, hands-free voice remote. The company also announced Roku OS 10.5 that includes updates to get customers to content quickly, Roku Voice improvements, new features for the Roku mobile app, expanded surround sound and more.

“The Roku Streaming Stick has been a fan favorite for years and we’ve redesigned it in the Roku Streaming Stick 4K to be faster and more powerful than ever,” said Mark Ely, Vice President, Retail Product Strategy at Roku. “It’s super-charged so you can stream in beautiful 4K and Dolby Vision even at a distance from your router and tucked neatly behind your TV. We’ve also added the Roku Voice Remote Pro to the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ enabling TV lovers to find their remote just by using their voice – it’s also rechargeable and has been getting great feedback from customers. Whatever your streaming needs, we’ve got an incredible product lineup that features innovations from our singular focus on the TV streaming business.”

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Roku Streaming Stick 4K is faster and more powerful than ever. It boots up to 30% faster — enabling smooth streaming in spectacular 4K, Dolby Vision®, and HDR10+ picture and features a redesigned long-range Wi-Fi® receiver that delivers up to 2x faster Wi-Fi speeds. The sleek design hides neatly behind your TV with simple setup. Consumers can start streaming in a snap and enjoy a massive selection of free, live, and premium TV, including award-winning Roku Originals only on The Roku Channel. Plus, easily search across thousands of channels with your voice and control your TV, streaming, and sound—all with the included remote.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K will be available for $49.99 in the U.S. Additional features include:

Dolby Vision® and HDR10+: Stunningly sharp 4K picture brings out the rich detail in entertainment with four times the resolution of HD. Watch as colors pop off the screen and enjoy lifelike clarity with Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Stunningly sharp 4K picture brings out the rich detail in entertainment with four times the resolution of HD. Watch as colors pop off the screen and enjoy lifelike clarity with Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Smooth streaming: The all new quad-core processor boots up to 30% faster and the re-designed long range wireless receiver offers up 2x faster Wi-Fi speeds, enabling content to load quicker and navigation to feel snappier than ever before.

The all new quad-core processor boots up to 30% faster and the re-designed long range wireless receiver offers up 2x faster Wi-Fi speeds, enabling content to load quicker and navigation to feel snappier than ever before. Clutter-free and simple setup: Plug the compact device directly into the back of your TV for a simple setup that's perfect for wall mount TV or trips on-the-go.

Plug the compact device directly into the back of your TV for a simple setup that's perfect for wall mount TV or trips on-the-go. Voice remote with TV controls: Power up the TV, adjust the volume, and control the Roku Streaming Stick 4K device with one remote. Use Roku Voice to quickly search, play entertainment and more.

Power up the TV, adjust the volume, and control the Roku Streaming Stick 4K device with one remote. Use Roku Voice to quickly search, play entertainment and more. Ecosystem compatibility: Control Roku Streaming Stick 4K by using voice with Alexa or Google Assistant enabled devices. With AirPlay 2, effortlessly stream, control and share content directly from iPhone, iPad or Mac. Roku Streaming Stick 4K also supports HomeKit, which allows users to easily and securely control Roku devices using Siri and the Home app on their Apple devices.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K+

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ ($69.99) is an all-new product that bundles the Roku Streaming Stick 4K described above with the Roku Voice Remote Pro. The Roku Voice Remote Pro offers a rechargeable battery and a voice activated lost remote finder, “Hey Roku, find my remote.” The Roku Voice Remote Pro also features TV controls, personal shortcut buttons, private listening, hands-free and push to talk Roku Voice support.

Roku Ultra LT

The Roku+Ultra+LT has been refreshed with a faster processor, more storage, and a new Wi-Fi® radio that provides up to 50% longer range than the previous model. These changes help provide the smoothest possible streaming experience with channels that launch in a snap. The Roku Ultra LT now also supports Dolby Vision for superior picture quality as well as Bluetooth audio streaming and built-in ethernet support. The Roku Ultra LT is a Walmart exclusive in the U.S. available in the coming weeks for just $79.99.

Availability

The Roku+Streaming+Stick+4K will be on shelves and available online in mid-October at major retailers across the U.S and will be coming to Canada, the U.K., Mexico and other Latin American countries in the coming months. The Roku+Streaming+Stick+4K%2B will be available at Roku.com and all major online retailers in the U.S. mid-October. Also available on shelf in the U.S. will be the Roku Express, The Roku Express 4K, the Roku Ultra, the Roku Streambar® and the Roku Streambar Pro.

Adding Value via a Content Offers

Qualify to get 30 days of HBO Max included with the purchase and activation of a new streaming device between October 1, 2021 – January 14, 2022. During activation, this HBO Max offer will become visible to accept with additional instructions. (New subscribers only. Redeem by 1/22/22).

For Walmart shoppers, enjoy $5 off with Redbox. Find the code inside the Roku player box and redeem on the Redbox app. Offer expires 9/30/22.

About Roku, Inc.

Roku pioneered streaming to the TV. We connect users to the streaming content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku streaming players and TV-related audio devices are available in the U.S. and in select countries through direct retail sales and licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku TV™ models are available in the U.S. and in select countries through licensing arrangements with TV brands. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. U.S.A.

