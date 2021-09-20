Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, together with top builders, investors and brands that are transforming the world of mobility, such as Lyft, Uber, Lime and Spin, will take part as a sponsor in one of the most renowned and innovative events on micro-mobility, MicroMobility.io.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005503/en/

Helbiz starring at MicroMobility.io in San Francisco (Photo: Business Wire)

MicroMobility.io will take place on the 23rd of September at the historic Craneway Pavilion in San Francisco. Helbiz will be the only micro-mobility sharing company publicly listed on Nasdaq to participate at the event, where it will highlight its next steps in the challenging industry of urban mobility. The spotlight will be put on Helbiz One, Helbiz first electric scooter made in Italy designed by Pininfarina, intended for sale. Along with Helbiz One, the most innovative sharing vehicles of the company’s fleet will also be present at the event.

As safety is a fundamental cornerstone of Helbiz, the company will also offer test drives with a specific focus on a proper and attentive use of vehicles in urban spaces, in compliance with the rules of the road.

Vivian Myrtetus, Head of Partnerships & Policy at Helbiz, will participate on the panel “From Disruptive to Essential: Public-Private Partnerships for Micromobility” at 11:40 am, to talk about the challenge presented by the pandemic to transportation authorities and, more widely, to the micro-mobility industry.

This in-depth discussion will focus on how policymakers and startups like Helbiz can work together in partnership to integrate micro-mobility solutions into existing transportation systems, thus creating more livable urban centers. The panel will be moderated by Laura Bliss, Reporter at Bloomberg, and Vivian will be joined by other panelists Debs Schrimmer, Senior Manager of Future Cities at Lyft, Kerby Olsen, New Mobility Supervisor at OakDOT and Denee Evans, Transportation Demand and Sustainability Manager for the City of Richmond.

MicroMobility.io is an immersive summit exploring the disruptive potential of lightweight electric vehicles and Helbiz is pleased to take part to such an innovative and important event, that reflects its corporate philosophy of environmental sustainability, safety, cutting-edge technology and innovation.

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform in 35 cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “estimate”, “plan”, “outlook”, and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements reflect the current analysis of existing information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As a result, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Due to known and unknown risks, actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations or projections. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: (i) the failure to meet projected development and production targets; (ii) changes in applicable laws or regulations;(iii) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company and its current or intended markets; and (iv) other risks and uncertainties described herein, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in other reports and other public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) by the Company. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the Company’s expectations and projections can be found in its periodic filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and amended on May 21, 2021. The Company’s SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to Helbiz and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Helbiz undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005503/en/