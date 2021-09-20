Sioux City Homeowners Save Over $5 Million in Repairs Through HomeServe Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Sioux City Homeowners Save Over $5 Million in Repairs Through HomeServe Program

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Since the City of Sioux City began its partnership with HomeServe USA (HomeServe) in 2014, city residents with HomeServe service plans have now saved over $5.3 million in emergency home repair costs. These are repairs homeowners otherwise would have had to pay for out-of-pocket without one of the available plans under the program.

Through the partnership with HomeServe, Sioux City homeowners have access to optional no-deductible repair service plans that start at $4.99 a month. The service plans free homeowners from the inconvenience and financial burden that often come with water and sewer service line repairs or in-home plumbing emergencies. When a covered repair arises, Sioux City service plan holders get easy access to a local, qualified contractor who can complete the repair quickly and HomeServe pays the contractor directly.

13,523 Sioux City homeowners have purchased an optional service repair plan with most of them signing up for multiple coverage options. Since 2014, HomeServe-approved local contractors have completed repairs that have saved $5.3 million for Sioux City homeowners, funds that have gone back into the local economy. In 2021 alone, this number exceeds $900,000. Sioux City homeowners have plenty to say about their experiences:

  • Donna noted, “Each time that I have had to have a repair done; your employees have been very knowledgeable and courteous. I’m very satisfied with HomeServe!”
  • Marilyn and Steve said, “Austin with Home Serve did an outstanding job, going out of his way to get a service provider on a Sunday afternoon. Thank you, Austin. The service provider did an excellent job, as well.”
  • Matt commented, “Right on the ball from start to finish. As always.”

“Educating homeowners about their responsibility and helping them financially prepare for an emergency is at the heart of our partnership with the city. Sioux City homeowners with a plan get easy access to a vetted and experienced local contractor and are protected from out-of-pocket expenses,” said Tom Rusin, CEO, HomeServe North America. “The number of homeowners in Sioux City taking advantage of the HomeServe plans, the high post-repair satisfaction ratings, and the customer savings topping $5.3 million in just seven years speaks to the benefit of the program.”

Sioux City homeowners can learn more about the available plans by visiting www.homeserve.com.

About HomeServe

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving more than 4.7 million customers across the US and Canada under the HomeServe, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA), Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names, and through locally branded HVAC companies located in major metro areas. Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing quality local service, affordable repair coverage and installations.

As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company, supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 1,000 leading municipal and utility partners.

For more information about HomeServe, a certified Great Place to Work and Stevie Awards winner for Sales and Service, please go to www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA and on LinkedIn @HomeServe-USA. For news and information follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210920005320r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005320/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment