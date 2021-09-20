US Foods Fall Scoop Delivers New Product Offerings Aimed at Helping Operators Appeal to Gen Z and Millennial Diners

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today the launch of Fall Scoop, the company’s 10th annual edition of Scoop. Themed, “Next-Gen Ideas for Next-Gen Diners,” Fall Scoop features 23 products that cater to the next generation of diners, Gen Z and Millennials. More than half of the nation’s total population are now members of the millennial generation or younger, making them the largest age group of diners who can drive important revenue opportunities for operators. This generation of diners is different than their predecessors – they want familiar menu items with a twist, sustainable and meatless items, and social media-worthy presentations. Fall Scoop products deliver on these demands to entice, attract, and delight this younger generation of dining enthusiasts and help operators “Make It.”

“We’re bringing fresh ideas to our operators that provide the labor savings and versatility they need today with the innovation they’ll need moving forward as they cater to the next generation of diners,” said Stacey Kinkaid, vice president, product development and innovation, US Foods. “To support our Fall Scoop theme, ‘Next-Gen Ideas for Next-Gen Diners,’ we also incorporated feedback from our very own US Foods Scholars. US Foods Scholars are Gen Z and Millennial culinary students who have won scholarships and professional development opportunities from US Foods to fulfill their culinary education. It was exciting to watch them engage with the products and reinforce our insights.”

Traditional Foods with a Twist

“Diners of my generation want to experience something new and different when they go out to eat,” said Reagan Harvey, US Foods Scholar. With more than half of Gen-Z diners saying they prefer trying new foods from menu items that are somewhat familiar1, this edition of Fall Scoop features a new spin on familiar favorites. Highlights include:

Monarch® Pickle Fry: A unique twist on the traditional French fry, these twice-battered pickle fries are extra crispy and can be served on their own or with a variety of sauces and toppings. They come par-fried and frozen, providing roughly one hour of labor savings per case.

A unique twist on the traditional French fry, these twice-battered pickle fries are extra crispy and can be served on their own or with a variety of sauces and toppings. They come par-fried and frozen, providing roughly one hour of labor savings per case. Cross Valley Farms® Shaved Purple and Green Brussels Sprouts: A colorful twist on a popular vegetable offering, this prewashed and precut shaved brussels sprout mix can be served raw or sauteed, providing endless menu options with an estimated average of one hour of labor savings per case.

A colorful twist on a popular vegetable offering, this prewashed and precut shaved brussels sprout mix can be served raw or sauteed, providing endless menu options with an estimated average of one hour of labor savings per case. Chef’s Line® Butter Chicken Sauce: Indian cuisine has never been more popular – and butter chicken is among the most beloved dishes. This sauce is slow-cooked with cream, crushed tomato, onion, ginger, fresh garlic, butter, and toasted spices authentic to Indian cuisine. It also provides roughly one hour of labor savings per case and is the perfect simmer sauce for chicken or any protein and can deliver a unique twist on many dishes, including wings, flatbreads, and sandwiches.

Products with Positive Impact

“What is most important to my generation is sustainability. Having clean foods from what you order to what you put out needs to be very ethical,” said Stevani Flahaut, US Foods Scholar. The conscientious diners of the younger generations appreciate brands that share their concerns for our world. Fall Scoop delivers on this demand by bringing operators sustainable, vegan, vegetarian and flexitarian-friendly items. Highlights include:

Molly’s Kitchen® Plant-Based 2 Italian Style Saus’ge Topping: This vegan 3 -friendly sausage alternative tastes just like authentic Italian pork sausage. It’s seasoned with fennel and Italian herbs and spices and provides the taste and feel of a traditional sausage pizza topping that is also versatile enough for omelets or pasta.

This vegan -friendly sausage alternative tastes just like authentic Italian pork sausage. It’s seasoned with fennel and Italian herbs and spices and provides the taste and feel of a traditional sausage pizza topping that is also versatile enough for omelets or pasta. Molly’s Kitchen® Meatless Breaded Wings: These meatless wings are a vegetarian 4 take on a crunchy, tender, and juicy boneless wing experience. With approximately 60 minutes of labor savings per case, operators can plate as an appetizer, main dish, or use in a salad or sandwich.

These meatless wings are a vegetarian take on a crunchy, tender, and juicy boneless wing experience. With approximately 60 minutes of labor savings per case, operators can plate as an appetizer, main dish, or use in a salad or sandwich. Valu+ Plus™ Molded Fiber Hinged Containers: These ServeGood®5 USDA BioPreferred containers are durable, hold hot or cold food, and are microwave safe. The containers are made from sugar cane fiber and are a sustainable alternative to plastic and foam, engineered to provide the same functionality at an attractive price.

Products Inspired by Social Media

“Our generation tries new dishes based on social media. We are a ‘trending’ generation’,” said Angel’o Hill, US Foods Scholar. Sixty-four percent of the younger generations are 99% more likely to rely on social media when choosing a restaurant than older generations6. Fall Scoop serves up camera-ready foods that will set trends, get noticed on social media, and inspire the next generation of diners. Highlights include:

Devonshire® Raspberry Donut Cheesecake: This raspberry and donut-flavored cheesecake sits on a graham cracker crust and is topped with raspberry filling, crumbled donuts, powdered sugar, and whipped cream. This photogenic combination provides an estimated average of 120 minutes of labor savings per case.

This raspberry and donut-flavored cheesecake sits on a graham cracker crust and is topped with raspberry filling, crumbled donuts, powdered sugar, and whipped cream. This photogenic combination provides an estimated average of 120 minutes of labor savings per case. Chef’s Line® Iced Pumpkin Swirl Loaf Cake: This fall treat is made with real pumpkin and a blend of pumpkin spice, vanilla cake swirl, and topped with vanilla icing. It comes in individually wrapped, retail-ready packages and provides approximately one hour of labor savings per case.

This fall treat is made with real pumpkin and a blend of pumpkin spice, vanilla cake swirl, and topped with vanilla icing. It comes in individually wrapped, retail-ready packages and provides approximately one hour of labor savings per case. Chef’s Line® Salted Caramel Chocolate Brownie: This brownie is made with a fudgy center, dark chocolate chunks, caramel bits, and the perfect amount of salt and caramel drizzle. It comes frozen and can be thawed and served as needed, providing roughly 45 minutes of labor savings per case.

To learn more about Fall Scoop and available resources and tools, visit usfoods.com.

1 Datassential, Gen Z keynote 2019 2 Made with ingredients derived from plants, fungi and algae; no animal-derived ingredients. Reasonable efforts to avoid cross-contact with animal-based ingredients. 3 No animal-derived ingredients. Reasonable efforts to avoid cross-contact with animal-based ingredients. 4 Milk, Eggs, honey, and beeswax permitted.; no other ingredients of animal origin. Reasonable efforts to avoid cross-contact with animal-based ingredients. 5 Products within the Serve Good portfolio are developed with suppliers who are committed to responsible practices, and many items come with the reassurance of verification by third-party certifiers. 6 Convince & Convert Consulting, 2018

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

About US Foods Scholars

The US Foods Scholars program, administered with the support of Scholarship America, Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP), and the American Culinary Federation (ACF), provides financial support and professional development opportunities to culinary and hospitality students who demonstrate tremendous promise and achievement but require assistance to take the next step in their careers. All US Foods Scholars are selected through a formal application process. Learn more about the program and the scholars here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005546/en/