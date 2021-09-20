ClearOne Debuts Enhanced UNITE 200 Pro Camera With 20x Zoom

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ClearOne Debuts Enhanced UNITE 200 Pro Camera With 20x Zoom

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Underscoring its ability to constantly enhance visual collaboration through market-leading features, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced the immediate availability of a new professional-grade camera featuring a 20x optical zoom lens plus a 16x digital zoom for extra distance if needed, the UNITE® 200 Pro. Delivering 1080p quality at 60 frames per second with full pan, tilt and extended zoom functions, the UNITE 200 Pro is optimally suited for use in large spaces where close up, high resolution video capture is desired.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005181/en/

UNITE_Pro_200_ss_1418639270.jpg

The 20x optical zoom and 16x digital zoom on the UNITE 200 Pro camera enables close-up HD video capture, making even the largest meeting spaces perfect for remote group collaboration or webinar recording. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are dedicated to helping organizations of every size optimize their collaboration spaces with industry leading technologies to improve audio and video capture and provide powerful features that enable professional-level presentation at a very affordable price,” said ClearOne Chair and CEO Zee Hakimoglu. “The 20x zoom on the new UNITE 200 Pro camera enables close-up HD video capture, making even the largest meeting spaces perfect for remote group collaboration or webinar recording.”

With the ability to capture 1080p quality video of all meeting room participants, or to focus on a single speaker, the UNITE 200 Pro is designed to impress every conference participant. Whether a meeting is held on ClearOne’s COLLABORATE® Space platform or on other leading services including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx or GoToMeeting, the camera’s remote-controlled operation combines ease of use with innovative features to offer an unrivaled conferencing experience for large rooms. Presenters and meeting hosts gain an incredible degree of control through the camera’s combined 20x optical zoom and 16x digital zoom, ensuring precise focus on the most important visuals and providing close-up views in even the largest meeting spaces.

The UNITE 200 Pro provides flexibility and enhances ease of use through support of multiple protocols used to integrate with third-party components. Featuring USB, HDMI and IP connection options, the camera is ideally suited to use with streaming applications through RTSP, RTMP and Multicast. It also supports industry-standard protocols including UVC 1.1, TCP-IP, HTTP and DHCP.

Like other ClearOne UNITE cameras, the UNITE 200 Pro can be installed using a wall mount, ceiling mount or display mount and comes with a free two-year support and maintenance warranty. To learn more about how the UNITE 200 Pro can help turn your largest rooms into effective video conferencing spaces, visit here.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210920005181r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210920005181/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment