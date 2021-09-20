Flex receives 3rd consecutive European Lenovo Logistics Excellence Award

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., and VENRAY, The Netherlands, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced it is the winner of the European Lenovo Logistics Excellence Award, its third consecutive award in this category. The award was presented to Flex at the recent Lenovo Global Logistics Suppliers Conference FY21/22 in recognition of sustained high performance and flexibility despite growing complexity and significant increases in volumes.

Flex supports Lenovo PC & Smart Devices, Mobile and Data Center business groups and offers a number of value-added fulfilment services including ocean and rail transport, inventory management, and logistics support.

Flex also manages Lenovo service parts and last mile distribution to Lenovo customers in Europe.

Speaking at the virtual Lenovo Supplier Conference, Lenovo Logistics Director EMEA, Dick van Beek said, "In what was an extraordinary year for logistics, Flex delivered outstanding support to the Lenovo EMEA Region. As more people worked from home, we saw increased demand for our products combined with increased complexity in getting those products to customers. Flex adapted without missing a beat, and are deserving winners of the Logistics Excellence Award."

Commenting on the award, Pat Ring, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Flex Global Services and Solutions said, "We are truly honored to receive this award from Lenovo, who are leaders in supply chain execution, for the third consecutive year and I am very proud of the commitment and motivation of our team in a highly volatile and dynamic environment. Collaboration, communication and trust are the characteristics that enabled us to maintain high levels of service delivery despite the many challenges of the last year."

