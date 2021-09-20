New Century Resources Corporation to Acquire Emissions Zero Module LLC

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

New Century Resources Corporation to Acquire Emissions Zero Module LLC

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2021

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being issued by New Century Resources Corporation (Pink OTC:NCRE):

New Century Resources Corporation is pleased to announce that it has executed a Letter of Intent to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Emissions Zero Module LLC, a Wyoming Corporation for New Century's restricted common stock.

The principal assets of Emissions Zero Module consist of patents, cash and equipment. New Century will have the right to continue developing, and then producing and marketing the "EZM Module" or license third parties to do so. The EMZ Module is designed to materially decrease the emissions from Gasoline and diesel engines and substantially improve fuel efficiency.

The terms and condition of the Letter of Intent will remain confidential and subject to the completion of each entity's due diligence obligations and the completion of audited consolidated financial statements; and is subject to the majority approval of each Company's shareholders.

This communication to shareholders and the public contains certain forward looking statements. Actual results may vary materially from those indicated by such statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding, estimated future production, and the value thereof, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

favicon.png?sn=LA11092&sd=2021-09-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-century-resources-corporation-to-acquire-emissions-zero-module-llc-301379706.html

SOURCE New Century Resources Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA11092&Transmission_Id=202109200930PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA11092&DateId=20210920
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment