eHealth Appoints Christine Janofsky as Chief Financial Officer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

eHealth Appoints Christine Janofsky as Chief Financial Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

New CFO comes to eHealth from Lincoln Financial Group; previously served with Fidelity & Guaranty Life and Nationwide Insurance

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com) announced that Christine Janofsky has joined its leadership team on September 20th as senior vice president, chief financial officer. In her new role, she will oversee all aspects of finance including financial strategy, planning and analysis, accounting, tax and treasury. With the addition of Ms. Janofsky, 23% eHealth's senior vice presidents and 31% of its vice presidents are women. John Pierantoni, who served as the company's interim principal financial officer, will remain its chief accounting officer.

Ms. Janofsky brings more than 20 years of finance and insurance experience to eHealth, most recently serving as senior vice president and chief accounting officer at Lincoln Financial Group since 2016, leading the company's FP&A, transformation, consolidated financial reporting, reinsurance, investment, and tax functions. Ms. Janofsky also led the working group for diversity and inclusion within the corporate finance team. Prior to joining Lincoln Financial Group, Ms. Janofsky served as vice president of finance at Fidelity & Guaranty Life and in various senior finance leadership roles, with Nationwide Insurance.

"The board and I are delighted to have Christine join eHealth as she is a highly respected finance executive whose leadership and operational rigor will be critical for the company as we enter our next phase of growth," said eHealth CEO Scott Flanders. "The company is at an inflection point as consumers increasingly turn to our tech-enabled online platform to enroll in health insurance plans. Christine's experience and insights will be instrumental in better serving our beneficiaries, and in turn, our shareholders."

"eHealth is setting the standard for how beneficiaries research, select, and enroll in Medicare plans best suited to their personal needs," said Christine Janofsky. "It's an exciting market with incredible growth potential. I look forward to joining eHealth's leadership team and contributing to the company's future success."

About Christine Janofsky
Prior to joining eHealth, Ms. Janofsky served as senior vice president and chief accounting officer at Lincoln Financial Group. Prior to joining Lincoln, Ms. Janofsky served in various senior finance leadership roles in the financial organizations of F&G, Nationwide Insurance, and L Brands. Ms. Janofsky is a member of World 50, a community for executives at globally respected organizations to discover innovative ideas, share valuable experiences and build relationships that make a lasting impact. Ms. Janofsky has received both the CPA and CGMA designations.

About eHealth
eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business and other plans from over 200 health insurance carriers across 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Media inquiries:
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Kate Sidorovich, CFA
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy
650-210-3111
[email protected]

eHealth_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=SF11843&sd=2021-09-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ehealth-appoints-christine-janofsky-as-chief-financial-officer-301380277.html

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF11843&Transmission_Id=202109200900PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF11843&DateId=20210920
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment