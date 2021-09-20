Aristocrat Gaming Holding Job Fair September 27 and 28

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Aristocrat Gaming Holding Job Fair September 27 and 28

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Up to 50 positions available for material handlers and assemblers;

Wage starts at $15/hour

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Like to play Lightning Link™? How about Timber Wolf™, Game of Thrones™, and Wonder 4™? And did we mention the Buffalo™ family of games?!

Aristocrat_Gaming_Logo_Black_Logo.jpg

Now you can be a part of the company that makes them all, Aristocrat Gaming™. Aristocrat is holding a job fair on September 27 and 28 for up to 50 positions at its manufacturing facility at 3300 Birtcher Drive near Dean Martin and Post Road.

Positions are available for material handlers and assemblers, with immediate start dates. Click here to view current openings and for more information.

The job fair takes place Monday, September 27 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and September 28 from 9 a.m. to noon at 3300 Birtcher Drive. Candidates should bring their resume and contact information to the event, and Aristocrat hiring managers will be on hand to conduct Interviews and make job offers.

Health and safety guidelines will be followed. Properly worn face masks are required, and interview candidates must complete a brief health questionnaire before entry.

Pay begins at $15/hour, and the $15 minimum wage is in addition to Aristocrat's unparalleled benefits, among which are a no-cost medical, dental and vision plan option starting on the first day of hire; a 100 percent 401K match up to 4 percent; 12 weeks of 100 percent paid maternity leave; adoption/surrogacy reimbursement program; and gender reassignment benefits. Candidates must be able to obtain and maintain Nevada Gaming Registration.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

Media Contacts:
Meghan Sleik, [email protected]
Paul Speirs-Hernandez, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA11523&sd=2021-09-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aristocrat-gaming-holding-job-fair-september-27-and-28-301380285.html

SOURCE Aristocrat Technologies Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA11523&Transmission_Id=202109200904PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA11523&DateId=20210920
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment