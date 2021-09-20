Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. Buys Wells Fargo, Energy Transfer LP, Energy Transfer LP, Sells Wells Fargo, GMAC Capital Trust I, Energy Transfer Operating LP

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, Energy Transfer LP, Energy Transfer LP, Globe Life Inc, Arch Capital Group, sells Wells Fargo, GMAC Capital Trust I, Energy Transfer Operating LP, JPMorgan Chase, United States Cellular Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. owns 66 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

United States Cellular Corp (USM) - 2,239,090 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) - 2,079,500 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Wells Fargo & Co (WFCpX.PFD) - 2,158,151 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 334.87% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPMpF.CL.PFD) - 2,004,400 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 585.43% Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 1,888,360 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio.

Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.920600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 1,330,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.920600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 925,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Globe Life Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.25 and $106.49, with an estimated average price of $102.27. The stock is now traded at around $87.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 783,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.920600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 423,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.32 and $94.89, with an estimated average price of $89.62. The stock is now traded at around $75.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 326,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $311.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 334.87%. The purchase prices were between $25.29 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 2,158,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd by 110.64%. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $25.52. The stock is now traded at around $24.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,053,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in CMS Energy Corp by 116.54%. The purchase prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17. The stock is now traded at around $61.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 865,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 25.92%. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 753,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1417.41 and $1526.21, with an estimated average price of $1458.06.

Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Energy Transfer Operating LP. The sale prices were between $22.91 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $23.17.

Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $25.34.

Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in PartnerRe Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.26 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.28.

Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in PartnerRe Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $25.27.

Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $25.19 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $25.33.

Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in GMAC Capital Trust I by 53.21%. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $25.72, with an estimated average price of $25.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.43%. Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. still held 1,635,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in United States Cellular Corp by 42.4%. The sale prices were between $34.13 and $39.78, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.28%. Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. still held 1,294,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in by 56.98%. The sale prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. still held 527,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 20.86%. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $29.58, with an estimated average price of $28.69. The stock is now traded at around $28.920600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. still held 1,479,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 43.52%. The sale prices were between $27.83 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $28.34. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. still held 500,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 23.92%. The sale prices were between $27.05 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. still held 1,094,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.