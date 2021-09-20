Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. Buys Wells Fargo, Energy Transfer LP, Energy Transfer LP, Sells Wells Fargo, GMAC Capital Trust I, Energy Transfer Operating LP

- New Purchases: ET, ET, GL, ET, BOH, PSA,
- Added Positions: WFCPX.PFD, ACGLP.PFD, CMS, WCC, APO, SCHWPD.PFD,
- Reduced Positions: ALLYPA.PFD, USM, BPY, MSPI.PFD, MSPF.PFD, USM, BACPB.PFD, BACPK.PFD, AQN, TFC, RFPB.PFD, CMS, WFCPQ.PFD, SCHWPD.PFD, RF, ATH, ACGLO.PFD, SRE, ENB,
- Sold Out: WFCPL.PFD, ETPPD.PFD, JPMPG.PFD, PREPG.PFD, PREPI.PFD, AMHPD.PFD, JPMPH.PFD, HBANO.PFD, WFCPN.PFD, WFCPL.PFD, AMHPE.PFD, ETPPC.PFD, WFCPY.PFD, VOYA, ARES, CFG, KKRPA.PFD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc.
- United States Cellular Corp (USM) - 2,239,090 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
- Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) - 2,079,500 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio.
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFCpX.PFD) - 2,158,151 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 334.87%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPMpF.CL.PFD) - 2,004,400 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 585.43%
- Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 1,888,360 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio.
Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.920600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 1,330,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.920600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 925,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Globe Life Inc (GL)
Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Globe Life Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.25 and $106.49, with an estimated average price of $102.27. The stock is now traded at around $87.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 783,730 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $7.68 and $11.35, with an estimated average price of $9.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.920600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 423,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bank of Hawaii Corp (BOH)
Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of Hawaii Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.32 and $94.89, with an estimated average price of $89.62. The stock is now traded at around $75.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 326,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)
Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $246.76 and $304.75, with an estimated average price of $279.57. The stock is now traded at around $311.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPX.PFD)
Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 334.87%. The purchase prices were between $25.29 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 2,158,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGLP.PFD)
Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd by 110.64%. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $25.9, with an estimated average price of $25.52. The stock is now traded at around $24.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 1,053,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in CMS Energy Corp by 116.54%. The purchase prices were between $58.12 and $65.27, with an estimated average price of $62.17. The stock is now traded at around $61.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 865,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc by 25.92%. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 753,017 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1417.41 and $1526.21, with an estimated average price of $1458.06.Sold Out: Energy Transfer Operating LP (ETPPD.PFD)
Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Energy Transfer Operating LP. The sale prices were between $22.91 and $23.95, with an estimated average price of $23.17.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPMPG.PFD)
Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $24.98 and $25.74, with an estimated average price of $25.34.Sold Out: PartnerRe Ltd (PREPG.PFD)
Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in PartnerRe Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.26 and $25.39, with an estimated average price of $25.28.Sold Out: PartnerRe Ltd (PREPI.PFD)
Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in PartnerRe Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.22 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $25.27.Sold Out: American Homes 4 Rent (AMHPD.PFD)
Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The sale prices were between $25.19 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $25.33.Reduced: GMAC Capital Trust I (ALLYPA.PFD)
Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in GMAC Capital Trust I by 53.21%. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $25.72, with an estimated average price of $25.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.43%. Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. still held 1,635,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: United States Cellular Corp (USM)
Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in United States Cellular Corp by 42.4%. The sale prices were between $34.13 and $39.78, with an estimated average price of $37.14. The stock is now traded at around $30.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.28%. Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. still held 1,294,914 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: (BPY)
Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in by 56.98%. The sale prices were between $17.62 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $18.27. The stock is now traded at around $. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. still held 527,135 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MSPI.PFD)
Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 20.86%. The sale prices were between $27.87 and $29.58, with an estimated average price of $28.69. The stock is now traded at around $28.920600. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. still held 1,479,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MSPF.PFD)
Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 43.52%. The sale prices were between $27.83 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $28.34. The stock is now traded at around $28.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. still held 500,551 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BACPB.PFD)
Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 23.92%. The sale prices were between $27.05 and $28.05, with an estimated average price of $27.56. The stock is now traded at around $26.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. still held 1,094,531 shares as of 2021-06-30.
