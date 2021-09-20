Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. Buys Orix Jreit Inc, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Sells Deutsche Wohnen SE, Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp, Hang Lung Properties

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. Buys Orix Jreit Inc, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Sells Deutsche Wohnen SE, Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp, Hang Lung Properties

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Orix Jreit Inc, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, LEG Immobilien SE, Neinor Homes SA, sells Deutsche Wohnen SE, Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp, Hang Lung Properties, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Segro PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. owns 64 stocks with a total value of $666 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cohen+%26+steers+international+realty+fund%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc.
  1. Vonovia SE (VNA) - 531,449 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84%
  2. Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd (8801) - 1,435,092 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.33%
  3. Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (00016) - 1,624,127 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34%
  4. CK Asset Holdings Ltd (01113) - 3,447,000 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.24%
  5. Mirvac Group (MGR) - 9,832,412 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
New Purchase: Orix Jreit Inc (8954)

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Orix Jreit Inc. The purchase prices were between $187400 and $217800, with an estimated average price of $200398. The stock is now traded at around $197700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 5,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW)

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. The purchase prices were between $66.61 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $72.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 122,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW)

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. The purchase prices were between $66.61 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $72.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 122,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LEG Immobilien SE (LEG)

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. initiated holding in LEG Immobilien SE. The purchase prices were between $112.16 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $118.39. The stock is now traded at around $126.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 63,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Neinor Homes SA (HOME)

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Neinor Homes SA. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $11. The stock is now traded at around $11.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 519,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Great Portland Estates PLC. The purchase prices were between $6.8 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $7.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 668,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: British Land Co PLC (BLND)

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. added to a holding in British Land Co PLC by 56.06%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $5.15. The stock is now traded at around $5.102000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 2,593,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CK Asset Holdings Ltd (01113)

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. added to a holding in CK Asset Holdings Ltd by 33.24%. The purchase prices were between $47.1 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $50.04. The stock is now traded at around $41.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 3,447,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN)

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust by 147.57%. The purchase prices were between $19.46 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 529,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Keppel REIT (K71U)

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Keppel REIT by 60.96%. The purchase prices were between $1.15 and $1.25, with an estimated average price of $1.19. The stock is now traded at around $1.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 10,149,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corp (8953)

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corp by 21.48%. The purchase prices were between $102900 and $120600, with an estimated average price of $111520. The stock is now traded at around $106800.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 13,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Aedifica SA (AED)

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Aedifica SA by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $97.8 and $114.4, with an estimated average price of $105.12. The stock is now traded at around $113.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 91,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Hang Lung Properties Ltd (00101)

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Hang Lung Properties Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.86 and $21.85, with an estimated average price of $20.12.

Sold Out: Amot Investments Ltd (AMOT)

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Amot Investments Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.86 and $22.88, with an estimated average price of $20.89.

Sold Out: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (CAI)

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG. The sale prices were between $35.15 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $36.04.

Sold Out: Mindspace Business Parks REIT (543217)

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Mindspace Business Parks REIT. The sale prices were between $275.8 and $301.5, with an estimated average price of $290.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider