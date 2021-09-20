Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. Buys Orix Jreit Inc, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Sells Deutsche Wohnen SE, Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp, Hang Lung Properties

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Orix Jreit Inc, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, LEG Immobilien SE, Neinor Homes SA, sells Deutsche Wohnen SE, Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp, Hang Lung Properties, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Segro PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. owns 64 stocks with a total value of $666 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vonovia SE (VNA) - 531,449 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84% Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd (8801) - 1,435,092 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.33% Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (00016) - 1,624,127 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% CK Asset Holdings Ltd (01113) - 3,447,000 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.24% Mirvac Group (MGR) - 9,832,412 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Orix Jreit Inc. The purchase prices were between $187400 and $217800, with an estimated average price of $200398. The stock is now traded at around $197700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 5,569 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield. The purchase prices were between $66.61 and $82.59, with an estimated average price of $72.06. The stock is now traded at around $66.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 122,556 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. initiated holding in LEG Immobilien SE. The purchase prices were between $112.16 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $118.39. The stock is now traded at around $126.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 63,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Neinor Homes SA. The purchase prices were between $10.12 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $11. The stock is now traded at around $11.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 519,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Great Portland Estates PLC. The purchase prices were between $6.8 and $7.55, with an estimated average price of $7.14. The stock is now traded at around $7.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 668,362 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. added to a holding in British Land Co PLC by 56.06%. The purchase prices were between $4.89 and $5.45, with an estimated average price of $5.15. The stock is now traded at around $5.102000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 2,593,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. added to a holding in CK Asset Holdings Ltd by 33.24%. The purchase prices were between $47.1 and $53.8, with an estimated average price of $50.04. The stock is now traded at around $41.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 3,447,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Riocan Real Estate Investment Trust by 147.57%. The purchase prices were between $19.46 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $21.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 529,343 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Keppel REIT by 60.96%. The purchase prices were between $1.15 and $1.25, with an estimated average price of $1.19. The stock is now traded at around $1.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 10,149,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corp by 21.48%. The purchase prices were between $102900 and $120600, with an estimated average price of $111520. The stock is now traded at around $106800.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 13,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Aedifica SA by 21.12%. The purchase prices were between $97.8 and $114.4, with an estimated average price of $105.12. The stock is now traded at around $113.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 91,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Hang Lung Properties Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.86 and $21.85, with an estimated average price of $20.12.

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Amot Investments Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.86 and $22.88, with an estimated average price of $20.89.

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG. The sale prices were between $35.15 and $36.7, with an estimated average price of $36.04.

Cohen & Steers International Realty Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Mindspace Business Parks REIT. The sale prices were between $275.8 and $301.5, with an estimated average price of $290.24.