Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares Inc Buys American Tower Corp, Welltower Inc, Equinix Inc, Sells Invitation Homes Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Crown Castle International Corp

New Purchases: KIM, O,

KIM, O, Added Positions: AMT, WELL, EQIX, FRT, AIRC, HST, SPG, PSA, DRE, PEAK, VER, SBAC, WY, UDR, JLL, BYD, EXR, SUI, HIW,

AMT, WELL, EQIX, FRT, AIRC, HST, SPG, PSA, DRE, PEAK, VER, SBAC, WY, UDR, JLL, BYD, EXR, SUI, HIW, Reduced Positions: CCI, DLR, SRC, VTR, PLD, VICI, CZR, MPW, COLD, HTA,

CCI, DLR, SRC, VTR, PLD, VICI, CZR, MPW, COLD, HTA, Sold Out: INVH, MAA, QTS, CBRE, ADC,

Investment company Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares Inc Current Portfolio ) buys American Tower Corp, Welltower Inc, Equinix Inc, Kimco Realty Corp, Federal Realty Investment Trust, sells Invitation Homes Inc, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, , CBRE Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares Inc. As of 2021Q2, Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares Inc owns 35 stocks with a total value of $5.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cohen+%26+steers+institutional+realty+shares/current-portfolio/portfolio

American Tower Corp (AMT) - 2,235,105 shares, 10.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.70% Public Storage (PSA) - 1,468,811 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.45% Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 2,571,526 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.34% Duke Realty Corp (DRE) - 6,187,342 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.43% Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK) - 8,697,737 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.56%

Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares Inc initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $20.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 2,832,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares Inc initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $67.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 205,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 68.70%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $290.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 2,235,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares Inc added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 348.59%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $85.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 2,060,710 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares Inc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 48.91%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $856.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 336,174 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares Inc added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 458.90%. The purchase prices were between $101.45 and $123.61, with an estimated average price of $113.2. The stock is now traded at around $116.323000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 516,369 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares Inc added to a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp by 53.21%. The purchase prices were between $42.31 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $45.91. The stock is now traded at around $49.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 2,830,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares Inc added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 31.50%. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $18.43, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $15.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 9,813,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares Inc sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27.

Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares Inc sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88.

Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares Inc sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $78.4 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $85.22.

Cohen & Steers Institutional Realty Shares Inc sold out a holding in Agree Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $67.31 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $70.05.