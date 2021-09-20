OTLY Shareholder Alert: Last Few Days to Actively Participate in Oatly Group AB Class Action - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Oatly Group AB (“Oatly” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OTLY) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Oatly shares between May 20, 2021 and July 15, 2021, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fotly.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Oatly overinflated its gross margins, revenue, and capital expenditure financial metrics; (2) the Company overstated the proprietary nature of its formulas and manufacturing process; (3) the Company exaggerated its success in China; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Oatly’s statements about its operations, business, and prospects were misleading during the Class Period.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Oatly you have until September 24, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

