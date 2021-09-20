Century 21 Real Estate Releases Compelling New Data on the Evolution of Home and Its Impact on Life in the Future

PR Newswire

MADISON, N.J., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What does "home" mean to you? For many of us, the answer to that question changed dramatically over the past year and a half as we moved forward through our new COVID reality. As part of its 50th anniversary celebration as a global real estate leader and innovator, the CENTURY 21® Brand – named the #1 Fastest Growing Franchise in Entrepreneur magazine's March 2021 issue – explores this concept in a unique collaboration with National Geographic CreativeWorks culminating in the production of its first-ever branded documentary. Titled "Home Rediscovered," the documentary premieres on the National Geographic Network on September 23, 2021, at 10 pm EST.

To support the film, the CENTURY 21® Brand commissioned a global research study with magnetic collective, an insights-driven brand consultancy, to explore how the past year transformed the modern home and what these changes might mean for the future of homeownership and the real estate industry. The study was conducted using both quantitative analysis and qualitative interviews with real estate agents, builders, recent buyers, and future buyers across five key global markets including the United States, France, Australia, Spain and Japan. With more offices around the world than any other real estate franchise, it was important to Century 21 Real Estate to look at the data through a global lens. The survey was based on the responses of 1500 people (300 in each market), from the ages of 25 to 64 from April to May 2021. The "Rediscovering Home" documentary weaves in findings from the study as well as examines several housing trends that emerged during the pandemic which are expected to shape our vision of home for the foreseeable future.

Key takeaways from the global data included:

There has not been one universal pandemic experience as countries have followed their own COVID timelines with varying peaks and restrictions, creating a home buying process that varies geographically. The US, Spain , and France were all once epicenters and went through some of the longest lockdown and restriction periods 58% of buyers in France say that COVID will have a lasting impact on what they want in their homes; 43% of buyers in Spain say COVID has been most influential when it comes to their desire to buy a new home COVID's influence on aspects of the home buying process in the US is most evident for those with kids and those working from home Australia and Japan initially saw more of a slowdown instead of a lockdown, but COVID's more recent emergence in Japan leaves 48% of future buyers saying it has been a factor in their desire to buy a new home 22% of those surveyed globally say they moved because someone from the family moved in leading to a universal need for flexibility and reimagining of spaces in Australia , children are now more likely to stay at home during college years, until they find a job with a steady income in Spain and Japan , children are staying at home until age 30 or marriage

The pandemic forced people to stay close to home, but even when looking to move, they aren't going far. Across all markets, most of the people surveyed reported moving within 20 miles or kilometers of their current home; longer distance moves (50+ miles or kilometers) are more common in the US and France than in other markets 20% of US and France buyers moved 50+ miles or kilometers away, compared to Spain and Japan buyers less than 15% moved that far

Low inventory and increasing prices continue to be the hot topics in the U.S. and across markets. Low home inventory in the top five challenges people are facing in all markets surveyed; all markets experienced challenges finding homes to fit their needs. In the U.S., according to the National Association of Realtors, the public inventory numbers from May to June increased 3.3% and the internal inventory numbers are also similarly trending up leading to some early optimism that we are seeing green shoots of increased supply France has seen a 'banlieu' (suburbs) boom with suburb property prices soaring, a trend only more accentuated as a result of the pandemic While Australia has fared better than other well-developed countries due to snap lockdowns, internal border controls and tough social distancing measures, residential property values have been on a steady increase for the past year

Urban flight is happening around the world, but there are indications that it may not be a lasting trend. Future buyers in all countries surveyed are more likely to stay in urban areas by a large margin (compared to recent buyers) In the US, 82% of future buyers will stay in urban areas. In Japan , that number is 80%; 59% in France , 73% in Spain and 62% in Australia



"It's no secret that the last 18 months have been a wild ride for the real estate industry," said Michael Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "What was once a seasonal business that had expected outcomes from month to month was completely upended by work from home, schooling at home, and postponed life events. We were thrilled to work alongside magnetic collective and National Geographic CreativeWorks to take a deep dive into how these lifestyle changes were going to impact the consumers' view of home and subsequently the future of our industry. Regardless of what challenges and changes lie ahead, we were excited to see that buyers surveyed in all markets see the benefits of having an active and engaged real estate professional, like our C21® affiliated agents, taking on multiple roles and being a partner throughout the journey. All of these learnings will help to ensure that we are continuing to deliver the most extraordinary experiences possible for all of our clients around the globe."

"Home Rediscovered" is a 45-minute film hosted by National Geographic Explorers Andrés Ruzo and Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant. They met with a diverse group of families and individuals who have uprooted their lives, bought homes, moved, or simply re-thought the way they want to live – now and in the future as they explored what the future of home will look like around the world.

To learn more about the CENTURY 21 Brand and National Geographic CreativeWorks collaboration as well as view the exclusive trailer for the "Home Rediscovered" documentary, please visit Nationalgeographic.com/future-of-home/.

Press assets can be downloaded using the following link: https://wdrv.it/8412e4ccc

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 155,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 14,250 offices spanning 86 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 Brand is helping its affiliated brokers and agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs.

They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

©2021 Century 21 Real Estate LLC. All Rights Reserved. CENTURY 21®, the CENTURY 21 Logo and C21® are registered service marks owned by Century 21 Real Estate LLC. Century 21 Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated.

PR Contacts:

CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC

Erin Siegel, Senior Director, Public Relations & Executive Communications

[email protected]

201.913.1432

The Martin Agency

Fenton Crowther, Cultural Impact Specialist

[email protected]

804.305.6366

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/century-21-real-estate-releases-compelling-new-data-on-the-evolution-of-home-and-its-impact-on-life-in-the-future-301380337.html

SOURCE Century 21 Real Estate LLC