Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc Buys American Tower Corp, Welltower Inc, Equinix Inc, Sells Invitation Homes Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc (Current Portfolio) buys American Tower Corp, Welltower Inc, Equinix Inc, Kimco Realty Corp, Federal Realty Investment Trust, sells Invitation Homes Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, Ventas Inc, Digital Realty Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc. As of 2021Q2, Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc owns 35 stocks with a total value of $7.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cohen & Steers Realty Shares's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cohen+%26+steers+realty+shares/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cohen & Steers Realty Shares
  1. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 2,848,627 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.30%
  2. Public Storage (PSA) - 1,897,440 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
  3. Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 3,320,801 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
  4. Duke Realty Corp (DRE) - 8,364,170 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.78%
  5. Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK) - 11,061,987 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM)

Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $20.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 3,617,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $67.830100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 271,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 53.30%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $291.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 2,848,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 767.22%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $86.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 2,637,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 40.63%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $851.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 433,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 413.16%. The purchase prices were between $101.45 and $123.61, with an estimated average price of $113.2. The stock is now traded at around $118.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 661,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)

Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc added to a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp by 39.37%. The purchase prices were between $42.31 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $45.91. The stock is now traded at around $49.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 3,607,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)

Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 24.92%. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $18.43, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $16.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 12,414,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27.

Sold Out: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88.

Sold Out: (QTS)

Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Sold Out: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $78.4 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $85.22.

Sold Out: Agree Realty Corp (ADC)

Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc sold out a holding in Agree Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $67.31 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $70.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cohen & Steers Realty Shares. Also check out:

1. Cohen & Steers Realty Shares's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cohen & Steers Realty Shares's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cohen & Steers Realty Shares's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cohen & Steers Realty Shares keeps buying
