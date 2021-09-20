Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc Buys American Tower Corp, Welltower Inc, Equinix Inc, Sells Invitation Homes Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc

- New Purchases: KIM, O,
- Added Positions: AMT, WELL, EQIX, FRT, AIRC, HST, DRE, JLL, BYD,
- Reduced Positions: CCI, VTR, DLR, SRC, VICI, PLD, MPW, CZR, COLD, ESS, HTA, EXR, SITC, PSA, SPG, UDR,
- Sold Out: INVH, MAA, QTS, CBRE, ADC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Cohen & Steers Realty Shares
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 2,848,627 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.30%
- Public Storage (PSA) - 1,897,440 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
- Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 3,320,801 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
- Duke Realty Corp (DRE) - 8,364,170 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.78%
- Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK) - 11,061,987 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio.
Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc initiated holding in Kimco Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.75 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $20.69. The stock is now traded at around $21.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 3,617,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)
Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $67.830100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 271,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 53.30%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $291.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 2,848,627 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc added to a holding in Welltower Inc by 767.22%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $86.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 2,637,729 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 40.63%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $851.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 433,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 413.16%. The purchase prices were between $101.45 and $123.61, with an estimated average price of $113.2. The stock is now traded at around $118.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 661,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Apartment Income REIT Corp (AIRC)
Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc added to a holding in Apartment Income REIT Corp by 39.37%. The purchase prices were between $42.31 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $45.91. The stock is now traded at around $49.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 3,607,090 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST)
Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc added to a holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc by 24.92%. The purchase prices were between $16.51 and $18.43, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $16.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 12,414,229 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27.Sold Out: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)
Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc sold out a holding in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $144.36 and $171.59, with an estimated average price of $158.88.Sold Out: (QTS)
Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.Sold Out: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)
Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc sold out a holding in CBRE Group Inc. The sale prices were between $78.4 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $85.22.Sold Out: Agree Realty Corp (ADC)
Cohen & Steers Realty Shares Inc sold out a holding in Agree Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $67.31 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $70.05.
