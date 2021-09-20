Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc Buys Welltower Inc, American Tower Corp, UDR Inc, Sells First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, , Equity Residential

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc Buys Welltower Inc, American Tower Corp, UDR Inc, Sells First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, , Equity Residential

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Welltower Inc, American Tower Corp, UDR Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Boyd Gaming Corp, sells First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, , Equity Residential, Medical Properties Trust Inc, VICI Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc. As of 2021Q2, Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc owns 36 stocks with a total value of $7.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cohen+%26+steers+real+estate+securities+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund
  1. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 2,738,977 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.49%
  2. Public Storage (PSA) - 1,607,088 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.23%
  3. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 497,029 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.66%
  4. SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 1,144,647 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio.
  5. Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK) - 10,594,727 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $86.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 2,689,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc initiated holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.08 and $39.98, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $36.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 238,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 42.49%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $291.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 2,738,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UDR Inc (UDR)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc added to a holding in UDR Inc by 39.16%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $46.96. The stock is now traded at around $53.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 6,280,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $129.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,620,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 191.56%. The purchase prices were between $58.39 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $63.01. The stock is now traded at around $61.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,542,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 391.03%. The purchase prices were between $101.45 and $123.61, with an estimated average price of $113.2. The stock is now traded at around $118.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 640,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 42.44%. The purchase prices were between $37.29 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $38.71. The stock is now traded at around $34.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,883,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (FR)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc sold out a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $53.91, with an estimated average price of $50.18.

Sold Out: (QTS)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Sold Out: Equity Residential (EQR)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52.

Sold Out: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $19.82 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.39.

Sold Out: Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc sold out a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund. Also check out:

1. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider