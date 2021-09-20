Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc Buys Welltower Inc, American Tower Corp, UDR Inc, Sells First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, , Equity Residential

New Purchases: WELL, CUZ,

Investment company Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Welltower Inc, American Tower Corp, UDR Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Boyd Gaming Corp, sells First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, , Equity Residential, Medical Properties Trust Inc, VICI Properties Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc. As of 2021Q2, Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc owns 36 stocks with a total value of $7.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

American Tower Corp (AMT) - 2,738,977 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.49% Public Storage (PSA) - 1,607,088 shares, 6.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.23% Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 497,029 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.66% SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) - 1,144,647 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Healthpeak Properties Inc (PEAK) - 10,594,727 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $86.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 2,689,581 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc initiated holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.08 and $39.98, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $36.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 238,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 42.49%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $291.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 2,738,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc added to a holding in UDR Inc by 39.16%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $50.29, with an estimated average price of $46.96. The stock is now traded at around $53.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 6,280,566 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $113.38 and $135.71, with an estimated average price of $124.06. The stock is now traded at around $129.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 2,620,114 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 191.56%. The purchase prices were between $58.39 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $63.01. The stock is now traded at around $61.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 1,542,184 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc added to a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 391.03%. The purchase prices were between $101.45 and $123.61, with an estimated average price of $113.2. The stock is now traded at around $118.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 640,702 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 42.44%. The purchase prices were between $37.29 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $38.71. The stock is now traded at around $34.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 3,883,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc sold out a holding in First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $45.79 and $53.91, with an estimated average price of $50.18.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $61.95 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $67.72.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $71.39 and $80.91, with an estimated average price of $75.52.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc sold out a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $19.82 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.39.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund Inc sold out a holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The sale prices were between $18.3 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $21.37.