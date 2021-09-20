Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. Buys iShares Gold Trust, American Tower Corp, Enbridge Inc, Sells VICI Properties Inc, Deutsche Wohnen SE, EOG Resources Inc

- New Purchases: IAU, ARX, EQIX, WELL, 8954, WPL, LEG, PNN, URW, URW, 03899, K71U, EOAN, PPL, AGCO, CNR, REI.UN, AEP, FABG, WM, CF, HOME, VIH1, BUOU, MRL,
- Added Positions: AMT, ENB, SRE, TSN, DG, REGI, CLNX, VNA, DAR, LNG, BP., VEI, 005490, NTR, WMB, HST, RDSB, AENA, TRP, CCI, SBAC, AAL, CNP, PPL, NG., BHP, TCL, AWK, GET, NSC, COP, NI, CVX, ENGI, BLND, CTVA, EVRG, JLL, SQM, TTE, VER, STBP3, WKP, H, FGR, AGR, 01113, 5401, OKE, ADM, 02688, WTRG, SRG, NEE, AIA, GAPB, MOS, AED, VALE, USBPM.PFD, BBOX, LUKOY, FDGE, 6326, NEM, POR, 8963, MOWI, PNCPP.PFD, 00003, NESTE, 00270, F34, 01199, COLD, TRGP, NXT, 01083, VPK, CONE, 00288, ES, 00576, 8801, NILSY, OMAB, AEM, ICAD, 8953, ABF, LI, WPM, GLEN, CP, 9503, GOLD, AOT-F, FMG, FNV, GEI, NCM, AIRC,
- Reduced Positions: GLDM, DWNI, SGRO, MTL, INVH, DE, VTR, FMC, SU, BG, PLD, AOX, 00823, KL, 8802, FCX, 3281, AJBU, 8951, CATE, ALLYPA.PFD, BALD B, C38U, 01821, CZR, ENEL, ARG, NUE, VGP, UDR, INS, SAFE, CTPNV, CHC, WY, ESS, PK, 01928, 3279, BYD, MGR, 3471, C09, CAST, 01997, C2PU,
- Sold Out: VICI, EOG, SPSB, 8955, KSU, NWE, LNT, AP.UN, IFF, PEG, 00101, FM, UU., UTG, ARR, ELI, 5713, 051910, CAI, 9021,
- SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 301,200 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.09%
- Public Storage (PSA) - 13,884 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 13,722 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.16%
- Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 69,421 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.04%
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 78,450 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 78,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARC Resources Ltd (ARX)
Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. initiated holding in ARC Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.34 and $10.63, with an estimated average price of $8.81. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 106,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $851.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)
Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $86.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Orix Jreit Inc (8954)
Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Orix Jreit Inc. The purchase prices were between $187400 and $217800, with an estimated average price of $200398. The stock is now traded at around $197700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Woodside Petroleum Ltd (WPL)
Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Woodside Petroleum Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $23.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 28,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 79.16%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $291.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 13,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 69.04%. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $47.48. The stock is now traded at around $50.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 69,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 222.41%. The purchase prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71. The stock is now traded at around $132.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 11,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)
Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 74.82%. The purchase prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $75.921600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 22,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vinci SA (DG)
Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Vinci SA by 44.75%. The purchase prices were between $86.96 and $96.24, with an estimated average price of $92.35. The stock is now traded at around $86.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 19,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)
Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc by 45.78%. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53. The stock is now traded at around $47.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 31,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94.Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)
Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.15 and $31.27, with an estimated average price of $31.21.Sold Out: Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp (8955)
Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $409500 and $450500, with an estimated average price of $432947.Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)
Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.Sold Out: NorthWestern Corp (NWE)
Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in NorthWestern Corp. The sale prices were between $59.7 and $70.33, with an estimated average price of $65.08.
