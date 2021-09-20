Logo
Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. Buys iShares Gold Trust, American Tower Corp, Enbridge Inc, Sells VICI Properties Inc, Deutsche Wohnen SE, EOG Resources Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Gold Trust, American Tower Corp, Enbridge Inc, Sempra Energy, ARC Resources, sells VICI Properties Inc, Deutsche Wohnen SE, EOG Resources Inc, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF, Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. owns 187 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cohen+%26+steers+real+assets+fund%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc.
  1. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) - 301,200 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.09%
  2. Public Storage (PSA) - 13,884 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  3. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 13,722 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.16%
  4. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 69,421 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.04%
  5. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 78,450 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 78,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARC Resources Ltd (ARX)

Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. initiated holding in ARC Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.34 and $10.63, with an estimated average price of $8.81. The stock is now traded at around $10.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 106,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $851.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 1,085 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Welltower Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $84.02, with an estimated average price of $76.4. The stock is now traded at around $86.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Orix Jreit Inc (8954)

Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Orix Jreit Inc. The purchase prices were between $187400 and $217800, with an estimated average price of $200398. The stock is now traded at around $197700.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Woodside Petroleum Ltd (WPL)

Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Woodside Petroleum Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.61 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $23.14. The stock is now traded at around $20.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 28,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 79.16%. The purchase prices were between $239.06 and $272.79, with an estimated average price of $254.4. The stock is now traded at around $291.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 13,722 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 69.04%. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $47.48. The stock is now traded at around $50.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 69,421 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 222.41%. The purchase prices were between $131.8 and $144.06, with an estimated average price of $136.71. The stock is now traded at around $132.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 11,033 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 74.82%. The purchase prices were between $72.76 and $80.69, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $75.921600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 22,905 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vinci SA (DG)

Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Vinci SA by 44.75%. The purchase prices were between $86.96 and $96.24, with an estimated average price of $92.35. The stock is now traded at around $86.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 19,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc by 45.78%. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53. The stock is now traded at around $47.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 31,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in VICI Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $28.24 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $30.94.

Sold Out: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in EOG Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.15 and $31.27, with an estimated average price of $31.21.

Sold Out: Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp (8955)

Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Japan Prime Realty Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $409500 and $450500, with an estimated average price of $432947.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: NorthWestern Corp (NWE)

Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in NorthWestern Corp. The sale prices were between $59.7 and $70.33, with an estimated average price of $65.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc.. Also check out:

