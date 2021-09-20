CO2 GRO Inc. Provides a Review of the GreenTech Americas and AMHPAC Annual Congress 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") ( TSXV:GROW, Financial)(OTCQB:BLONF)(Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to provide a summary of both the GreenTech Americas conference and AMHPAC Annual Congress 2021.

The first was the GreenTech Americas conference (modelled after Greentech NL) held at the Centro de Congresos Queretaro, Mexico from August 24th to 26th. This was the first GreenTech conference in Mexico as the inaugural event in 2020 was postponed due to COVID-19. Participating on behalf of GROW were Rancho Nexo's Sergio Hernandez, Head of Sales & Distribution, Nevid Meza Head of Technology Transfer & Innovation and Humberto Mayorga, Head of Agribusiness who met with Mexican growers and potential sub-distributors.

GROW and Rancho Nexo personnel then exhibited the CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology at the AMHPAC Annual Congress in Los Cabos, Mexico from September 1st to 3rd. Attendance was restricted to the roughly 400 AMHPAC members including GROW that recently joined. Having attended the GreenTech Americas conference the previous week, this provided for deeper dialogues as a number of the same potential customers were at both the GreenTech Americas conference and AMHPAC Congress.

At AMHPAC, GROW and Rancho Nexo discussed the significant benefits of CO2 Delivery Solutions™ to members who were mostly in decision maker roles owning and operating greenhouses. Greenhouse growers obtained a new understanding of how CO 2 can be delivered to their plants using GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology despite their greenhouses being located in a climate that makes traditional atmospheric CO 2 enrichment (also known as gassing) difficult. Greenhouse growers showed interest in the technology for its benefits ranging from increasing yields, increasing revenue, lowering overall marginal costs, increasing profitability, flexible commercial options, and being able to reduce their greenhouse operations' ecological footprint.

GROW and Rancho Nexo sales personnel are following up with these potential Mexican customers with the goal of agreeing to commercial feasibilities at customer greenhouses. Potential new sub-distributor partnerships are being explored to assist with CO2 Delivery Solutions™ commercialization efforts in the large 55,000 hectare (6 billion square foot) Mexican protected agriculture market.

Aaron Archibald, VP Sales and Strategic Alliances stated, "Being physically present at two back-to-back conferences in Mexico, and joining AMHPAC, demonstrates our commitment to introducing CO2 Delivery Solutions™ to Mexico's 6 billion square foot protected agriculture market. AMHPAC members represent the majority of Mexico's vegetable exports with tomatoes being by far the largest. With announced tomato commercial feasibilities in Canada (Prism Farms, Leamington, Ontario and The Cucumber Man, Alberta), the UK (La Serra and unnamed) and most recently in the EU (unnamed), we are gaining credibility with international tomato greenhouse growers and look forward to announcing projects in Mexico in the near future."

Visit www.co2delivery.ca for more information on CO2 Delivery Solutions™ or watch this video . To see a CO2 Delivery Solutions™ VCO2 system installation, watch this video .

About CO2 GRO Inc. (CO2 GRO Inc.)

GROW's proprietary CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is revolutionizing the global 600 billion square foot protected agriculture industry (Cuesta Roble 2019). We create a saturated CO 2 solution that when misted onto plants provides growers that cannot gas with CO 2 the opportunity to increase plant yields by up to 30% and profits by up to 100%. Applying saturated CO 2 also suppressed the development of pathogens such as E.coli and powdery mildew, helping to reduce crop losses. GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ is protected by a suite of patents and patents pending.

The worldwide market for GROW's disruptive CO2 Delivery Solutions™ technology is the 50 billion square feet of greenhouses and 550 billion square feet of protected agriculture facilities (Cuesta Roble 2019). Growers can maximize revenue and profits with our systems' low fixed and variable costs and ease of systems installation.

GROW's management is putting more focus on deepening its existing Mexico footprint and others in the EU, Spain, the UK, South Africa, the Middle East, South East Asia and Latin America as well as in its North American base.

GROW is committed to good Environment, Social and Governance (ES&G) policy and practices. We are an equal opportunity employer of choice and opportunity.

Our mission is to accelerate the growth of all value plants safely, economically, naturally and sustainably using our patented advanced CO2 Delivery Solutions™ while accreting value to our customers, stakeholders and shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward‐looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities. Forward‐ looking information is often identified by the words "may," "would," "could," "should," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" or similar expressions and include information regarding: statements regarding the future direction of the Company; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business and financial objectives; plans for expansion and the ability of the Company to obtain, develop and foster its business relationships; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Investors are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates that management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Such assumptions include but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions; the Company's ability to successfully execute its plans and intentions; the availability of financing on reasonable terms; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition; the products and technology offered by the Company's competitors; and that good relationships with business partners will be maintained. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; in particular, in the ability of the Company to raise debt and equity capital in the amounts and at the costs that it expects; adverse changes in applicable laws or adverse changes in the application or enforcement of current laws; the biotechnology industry and the greenhouse growers market are highly competitive, and technical advances in the industry will impact the success of the Company, and other risks described in the Company's filings that are available at www.sedar.com . Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward‐looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, please visit www.co2gro.ca or contact Michael O'Connor, Manager, Investor Relations at 604-317-6197 or [email protected] .

SOURCE: CO2 Gro Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/664688/CO2-GRO-Inc-Provides-a-Review-of-the-GreenTech-Americas-and-AMHPAC-Annual-Congress-2021



