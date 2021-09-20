Empire State Realty Trust to Participate at BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) (the “Company”), a leading real estate investment trust with office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, today announced that Anthony E. Malkin, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a roundtable discussion on Tuesday, September 21st , 2021, at 7:30 AM Eastern time as part of the BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Virtual Conference. Additionally the Company will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors on Tuesday, September 21st, 2021, and Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021, at the conference.

For investors interested in listening to the roundtable discussion, a live audio-webcast in listen-only mode will be provided in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at esrtreit.com. A replay of the webcast will be available until December 22, 2021.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the “World's Most Famous Building.” The company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of June 30, 2021, which consists of 9.4 million rentable square feet across 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; as well as approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

Empire State Realty Trust is a leader in energy efficiency in the built environment and sustainability space, with 76 percent of the eligible portfolio ENERGY+STAR certified and 100 percent fully powered by renewable wind electricity. As the first commercial real estate portfolio in the Americas to achieve the evidence-based, third-party verified WELL+Health-Safety+Rating for health and safety, ESRT additionally earned the highest possible GRESB 5 Star Rating and Green Star recognition for sustainability performance in real estate and was named a Fitwel Champion for healthy, high-performance buildings. To learn more about Empire State Realty Trust, visit esrtreit.com and follow ESRT on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

