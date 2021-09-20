Sigma Labs Appoints Former GE Additive Manufacturing Executive Jacob Brunsberg as Senior Vice President

Accomplished Additive Manufacturing Executive Strengthens In-Process Quality Assurance Product Development and Commercialization Programs

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs" or the "Company"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D metal printing industry, today announced the appointment of Jacob Brunsberg as Senior Vice President. In this role, Mr. Brunsberg will be responsible for leading Sigma Labs' strategic relationships, product management and marketing programs. Brunsberg joins Sigma Labs after holding senior P&L and strategy positions at General Electric Additive, the additive manufacturing division of General Electric ("GE") over the past 4 years.

Most recently, Brunsberg was a P&L leader for General Electric's Binder Jet Technology unit, with management responsibility for strategy, development, commercialization, and overall business performance. From 2017 to 2019 he served as Sr. Managing Director of the Central Region, tasked with helping establish the US sales infrastructure for post-acquisition integration of several additive manufacturing technology companies including Concept Laser, Arcam and GEonX into the newly formed GE Additive business entity.

Prior to GE, Brunsberg worked for the American Roller Company in sales leadership and product marketing positions, responsible for the development and oversight of growth strategies, focused on advanced welding, cladding, thermal spray, and powder metallurgy technologies across a number of industrial markets. Mr. Brunsberg holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Material Science and Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Mark Ruport, President and CEO of Sigma Labs, stated, "Jacob brings a strong base of additive industry management and sales experience to Sigma Labs. He is well known as an innovator and business builder and is exactly the type of individual we need to round out our superb management team." Ruport added, "Jacob's history of driving revenue and profitability, plus his expertise in commercializing and bringing complex technology portfolios to market will be beneficial to Sigma Labs as we further grow market awareness and revenue."

"I could not be more pleased to be a part of Sigma Labs", said Jacob Brunsberg. "Our mission of setting the additive manufacturing in-process quality standard is important to manufacturers and OEMS, as well as the entire industry. I've been following Sigma Labs for some time and believe its unique technology and commitment to quality present a tremendous growth opportunity. I look forward to contributing to the Company's ongoing success."

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, market and other conditions, Sigma Labs' business and financial condition, the extent of the market's acceptance of PrintRite3D version 7.0 and of Sigma Labs' IPQA being part of the DMQP program, the possibility that the worldwide agreement with DMG MORI is terminated, Sigma Labs' ability to satisfy its capital needs through increasing its revenue and obtaining additional financing, and the impact of COVID-19, general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Sigma Labs' public filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in Sigma Labs' Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

Investor Contact:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

[email protected]

www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact:

Steven Gersten

Sigma Internal IR

813-334-9745

[email protected]

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/664648/Sigma-Labs-Appoints-Former-GE-Additive-Manufacturing-Executive-Jacob-Brunsberg-as-Senior-Vice-President



