Recruiter.com Enhances AI Software to Index Over 150 Million Profiles

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Positioned as an early leader in an expansive new market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a leader in on-demand recruiting solutions, today announced that its artificial intelligence ("AI") software now indexes over 150 million profiles, empowering employers with the capacity to automate candidate campaigning and engagement to a massive network of talent profiles.

"During a time of massive talent shortage, we are excited to offer clients a technology solution that offers true scale," said Evan Sohn, CEO of Recruiter.com. "After we acquired Upsider in Q2, we worked to improve the efficacy and efficiency of the product, investing in data engineering, communication capacity, and improvements to our machine learning. AI's application to recruiting is just beginning, and we see Recruiter.com positioned as a leader in this new market."

Sohn continued, "In addition to launching our AI-powered Amplify product last week, we have made dramatic strides in our core AI Software product, which is available as a subscription to employers. We're helping companies from seed-stage to the Fortune 100 with their talent needs, and our expanded AI capabilities should continue to strengthen our talent acquisition solution set."

image.png

With the global AI recruitment market expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% by 2027, according to Absolute Market Insights, and IndustryArc having a similar forecast for the AI recruiting market at a CAGR of 6.76%, up from $580M in 2019, industry analysts appear to expect robust application and use of AI within recruitment and talent acquisition.

Recruiter.com's AI Software now indexes over 150 million profiles from a broad range of professions and industries. For example, the search index includes everything from 1,100,000 million retail sales professionals to 475,000 software engineers and data scientists. In addition, with Recruiter.com AI Software's diversity selection, employers can spotlight diverse candidates by gender, ethnicity, or military background.

"At Recruiter.com, we see the future transforming recruiting into an on-demand, technology-led process, said Josh McBride, SVP of AI Solutions. "The value of recruiters is being truly recognized in the market, as recent LinkedIn data shows soaring demand for the profession. We not only offer our AI Software as a standalone SaaS but also pair the technology with on-demand recruiters, offering employers an effective total solution. We look forward to continued product improvement as we work with our clients to drive new feature sets and capabilities that drive successful candidate matches."

Learn more about Recruiter.com's AI Software solutions for hiring at https://www.recruiter.com/employers.html.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an online hiring platform delivering on-demand recruiting technology and services to both large and small businesses. With AI and video technology, and the world's largest network of recruiters, Recruiter.com delivers on-tap recruiting that flexes with hiring needs. To learn more, visit https://www.recruiter.com.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

Please follow social media channels for additional updates:

Company Contact:

Evan Sohn
CEO
Recruiter.com Group, Inc.
[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone: (407) 491-4498
[email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Recruiter.com Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664749/Recruitercom-Enhances-AI-Software-to-Index-Over-150-Million-Profiles

img.ashx?id=664749

