Marriott International Signs Agreement With Progetto Majestic S.r.l. To Debut The First W Hotel In Tuscany

FLORENCE, Italy, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International today announced it has signed an agreement with Progetto Majestic S.r.l. to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to the iconic Tuscan city of Florence. Expected to welcome its first guests in 2023, W Florence is set to become a buzzing centrepiece in the heart of the artistic city alongside the Ponte Vecchio riverfront and the Duomo.

"Florence is famed for its passion for culture and style, and therefore a perfect destination for the W Hotels brand," said Candice D'Cruz, Vice President – Luxury Brands, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International. "With its energetic spaces, bold design, innovative programming and iconic Whatever/Whenever® service, W Florence will add its distinct take on modern, social luxury to the city's hospitality scene."

Located steps from Florence's world-renowned art, thriving dining scene and celebrated shopping destination Via de'Tornabuoni, W Florence is well-situated to offer guests the very best of the city at their doorstep. The hotel is expected to feature 120 guestrooms, including 20 suites. The Extreme WOW Suite, W's take on the Presidential Suite, will offer a large living space and private terrace with stunning views across the Duomo and the Santa Maria Novella church. Adding rare and much-sought-after inside and outside living spaces, the ground floor, which will house the W Lounge and Living Room, will seamlessly blend around a central partially covered courtyard.

"We are very excited to have signed this luxury lifestyle hotel that will be a highlight in the city of Florence. The building itself is a historical landmark being the first of only two modern structures built during its era, making the trend-setting W Hotels brand the perfect match. W Hotels embrace the history of each location yet adds an unexpected, thought-provoking experience which will make this hotel a new glamorous, socially driven destination," said Roberto Puccini, CEO, PROGETTO MAJESTIC S.R.L.

"Florence is a dynamic, awe-inspiring city and we are thrilled to collaborate with Progetto Majestic S.r.l. to bring W Hotels to the city," said Gianleo Bosticco, Senior Director, Development Italy, Marriott International. "This key signing underscores the growth of our luxury portfolio across Italy and impressive demand for the W brand."

Marriott International currently operates 14 properties and residences under the W brand across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The brand is expected to make its debut in Italy with the opening of W Rome this autumn.

For more information, please visit www.whotels.com.

