Seven Arts Entertainment Provides Update On Muse Media Subsidiary

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the "Company", is pleased to provide updates on its Muse Media subsidiary.

Muse Media has recently launched a new website: www.musemediaent.com.

As stated on its site, Muse Media is an Atlanta, Georgia based multimedia and entertainment company that offers label services and produces compelling original content for streaming distribution. Muse Media has developed a completely new outlook for the future of developing media and plans to revitalize a dying industry with an innovative approach to producing music, videos, and movies as well as redefining distribution, promotion, and access to content.

Muse will be primarily managed under the direction of Matt Bryant. Matt Bryant entered the film industry in 2016 producing a television pilot for the nationally aired television show "Rocklanta." Matt has worked on a number of music videos, commercials, and social media ads for top music artists, as well as 3 award winning short films, including "No Ringo" which was an official selection at the Cannes Film Festival.

The Company currently foresees Muse operating in several capacities. First, Muse will act as the Atlanta satellite of Seven Arts, allowing the company to coordinate seamlessly between Hollywood and the burgeoning Atlanta market for various production demands. Secondly, Muse will serve as a lower tier development arm for "indie" style production concepts, music "A&R", and test marketing. Film and music productions showing the most promise will then be advanced for further investment under Seven Arts. Finally, Muse will spearhead all social media initiatives. Hosting music videos, film promotions and podcasts through platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and others.

Stated Seven Arts' CEO, Jason Black: "I'm very pleased with the progress Muse has made in a short time. We envision Muse as being very disruptive to the way film and music have been developed traditionally and establishing a new paradigm for a world that is in constant demand for fresh content."

