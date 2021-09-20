Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Change of Registered Office

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE, Financial)(OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, announces that it has changed its registered office to Suite 1, 15 Ingestre Place, London, W1F 0DU from 14 September 2021.
About Love Hemp Group
Love Hemp Group is one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers.The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics, topicals and vapes. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots and Ocado. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (AQSE:LIFE, Financial) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the "best in class" CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
