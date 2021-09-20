Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Lead Placement Agent on a $15 Million Registered Direct Offering of American Depositary Shares and Pre-Funded Warrants to Purchase American Depositary Shares for Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2021 /

About Molecular Data Inc.

Molecular Data Inc. is a leading technology-driven platform in China's chemical industry, connecting participants along the chemical value chain through integrated solutions. The Company delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and SaaS suite that are intended to solve pain points for participants in the traditional chemical industry. Built upon a comprehensive knowledge engine and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the Company's e-commerce solutions are mainly offered through its online platform, consisting of molbase.com, molbase.cn, Moku Data WeChat account, Chemical Community APP and other ancillary platforms.

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation ("Aegis") has been in the wealth management and investment banking business since 1984. Aegis is dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. Aegis also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. Aegis offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and is able to provide a full-range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles.

