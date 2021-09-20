4 Stocks Growing Earnings Fast

The S&P 500 saw its trailing 12-month real earnings per share increase by a compound annual growth rate of nearly 6% over the past five years. The index's share price ($4,432.99 as of Friday) has grown by more than 100% over the past five years.
Thus, investors may want to consider Weibo Corp (WB, Financial), Exponent Inc (EXPO, Financial), Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT, Financial) and Blink Charging Co (BLNK, Financial), since these companies have performed much better than the S&P 500 in terms of higher five-year annual earnings per share growth rates over the years in question.
The Chinese communication services company operating a social media platform in the People's Republic of China saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share (diluted) increase by 57% on average every year over the past five years.
The current share price represents a tepid increase compared to five years ago. A major downturn happened in 2018 and part of 2019, then the share price recovered strongly in the past year, adding 35%. The share price was $50.86 at close on Friday for a market capitalization of about $11.3 billion, a 52-week range of $32.51 to $64.70 and a price-earnings ratio of 58.48.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA, Financial) is the leader in the group of top fund holders with 3.95% of shares outstanding. The online retail giant is followed by Morgan Stanley (MS, Financial) with 3.24% of shares outstanding and Invesco Ltd. (IVZ, Financial) with 2.88% of shares outstanding.
On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $60.17 per share.
Exponent Inc (EXPO, Financial)
The Menlo Park, California-based science and engineering consulting company saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share (diluted) improve 17.2% per annum over the past five years.
The stock market welcomed the achievement, as the share price ($115.08 at close on Friday) climbed 352.45% over the last five years, determining a market capitalization of $5.96 billion. The 52-week range is $68.42 to $118.68.
BlackRock Inc. leads the group of top fund holders with 15.01% of shares outstanding. The asset management firm is followed by Vanguard Group Inc with 10.80% of shares outstanding and Neuberger Berman Group LLC with 6.23% of shares outstanding.
On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $115 per share.
Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT, Financial)
The Castle Rock, Colorado-based creator and operator of blockchain technologies and solutions for the cryptocurrency ecosystem and for telecommunication companies saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share grow by 10.9% on average every year over the past five years.
The share price has grown 633.12% over the past five years to trade at $29.30 at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a 52-week range of $2.35 to $79.50 and a price-earnings ratio of 65.63.
Vanguard Group, BlackRock and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP are among the top fund holders of the company with 5.97%, 5.80% and 2.59% of shares outstanding, respectively.
On Wall Street, the stock has one recommendation rating of buy with a target price of $54.40 per share.
Blink Charging Co (BLNK, Financial)
The Miami Beach, Florida-based provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and operator of more than 16,500 networked EV charging stations in the United States saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share (diluted) grow 45.20% per annum over the past five years.
The share price has grown nearly 50% over the past five years to trade at $30.03 at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a 52-week range of $7.11 to $64.50.
FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP leads the group of top fund holders with 7.77% of shares outstanding. It is followed by BlackRock with 5.59% of shares outstanding and Vanguard Group with 4.06% of shares outstanding.
On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $36.40 per share.
Disclosure: I have no positions in any security mentioned.
