4 Stocks Growing Earnings Fast

The S&P 500 saw its trailing 12-month real earnings per share increase by a compound annual growth rate of nearly 6% over the past five years. The index's share price ($4,432.99 as of Friday) has grown by more than 100% over the past five years.

Thus, investors may want to consider Weibo Corp ( WB, Financial), Exponent Inc ( EXPO, Financial), Riot Blockchain Inc ( RIOT, Financial) and Blink Charging Co ( BLNK, Financial), since these companies have performed much better than the S&P 500 in terms of higher five-year annual earnings per share growth rates over the years in question.

Weibo Corp ( WB, Financial)

The Chinese communication services company operating a social media platform in the People's Republic of China saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share (diluted) increase by 57% on average every year over the past five years.

The current share price represents a tepid increase compared to five years ago. A major downturn happened in 2018 and part of 2019, then the share price recovered strongly in the past year, adding 35%. The share price was $50.86 at close on Friday for a market capitalization of about $11.3 billion, a 52-week range of $32.51 to $64.70 and a price-earnings ratio of 58.48.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ( BABA, Financial) is the leader in the group of top fund holders with 3.95% of shares outstanding. The online retail giant is followed by Morgan Stanley ( MS, Financial) with 3.24% of shares outstanding and Invesco Ltd. ( IVZ, Financial) with 2.88% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $60.17 per share.

Exponent Inc ( EXPO, Financial)

The Menlo Park, California-based science and engineering consulting company saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share (diluted) improve 17.2% per annum over the past five years.

The stock market welcomed the achievement, as the share price ($115.08 at close on Friday) climbed 352.45% over the last five years, determining a market capitalization of $5.96 billion. The 52-week range is $68.42 to $118.68.

BlackRock Inc. leads the group of top fund holders with 15.01% of shares outstanding. The asset management firm is followed by Vanguard Group Inc with 10.80% of shares outstanding and Neuberger Berman Group LLC with 6.23% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $115 per share.

Riot Blockchain Inc ( RIOT, Financial)

The Castle Rock, Colorado-based creator and operator of blockchain technologies and solutions for the cryptocurrency ecosystem and for telecommunication companies saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share grow by 10.9% on average every year over the past five years.

The share price has grown 633.12% over the past five years to trade at $29.30 at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a 52-week range of $2.35 to $79.50 and a price-earnings ratio of 65.63.

Vanguard Group, BlackRock and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP are among the top fund holders of the company with 5.97%, 5.80% and 2.59% of shares outstanding, respectively.

On Wall Street, the stock has one recommendation rating of buy with a target price of $54.40 per share.

Blink Charging Co ( BLNK, Financial)

The Miami Beach, Florida-based provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and operator of more than 16,500 networked EV charging stations in the United States saw its trailing 12-month earnings per share (diluted) grow 45.20% per annum over the past five years.

The share price has grown nearly 50% over the past five years to trade at $30.03 at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a 52-week range of $7.11 to $64.50.

FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP leads the group of top fund holders with 7.77% of shares outstanding. It is followed by BlackRock with 5.59% of shares outstanding and Vanguard Group with 4.06% of shares outstanding.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $36.40 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any security mentioned.